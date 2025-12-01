Dubai, UAE – Congratulations go out to the United Arab Emirates amidst this week’s 54th annual National Day celebrations. Kicking-off also is the 40th anniversary year-end book campaign for the bi-lingual space book, “If I were a Najmonaut”. The children’s book encourages kids 2 and up to consider life as a space explorer. It also aims to showcase the Arab world’s commitment to advancing space science and engineering with its references throughout.

Select schools across the nation will hold book readings and have the chance to request free books for students from the publisher during activities all month-long.

Forty years ago in (June) 1985 HRH Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia made an historic mission aboard NASA’s Space Shuttle Discovery, marking a pivotal moment in Arab space exploration. The Prince became the first Arab and first Muslim to travel to space. His flight inspired millions and cemented the legacy of the najmonaut (Arab space explorer/astronaut).

“The rise of Arab astronauts, or najmonauts, reinforces the region’s historic achievements and endless aspirations for future generations. This goal of this book is to foster curiosity and ignite the can-do spirit among youth and thus support regional economic masterplans, or Visions.” said Lisa La Bonté, author of the book

and pioneer of MENA’s space education and workforce development efforts over two decades.

To learn more or to request a school visit and reading go to Uplifting Books at www.UpliftingPublishing.org

For further information, please contact:

Uplifting Books / Email: info@upliftingbooks.org

About Najmonauts

About The Space Education Company

TSEC is the global leader and MENA’s pioneer in the customized, strategic space training student experience for programs conducted in MENA, USA, and Europe. Equal parts space camp, space university, space agency internship, and real world engineering and science, TSEC pulls its trainings from best programming and practices in the space education marketplace while augmenting sessions with its own brand of 'stellar' connections, insight, know-how, and passion.

TSEC’s main focus is on experiential learning, practical, hands-on, team oriented real-world space projects and industrial training focused on space Mission work and the requirement of tangible learnings including research posters and white papers to support successful entry to university and workforce.

www.spaceworkforce.org