National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has once again won three awards at the prestigious MEA Finance Industry Awards 2023, including “Best Commercial Bank – UAE”, “Best SME Bank” and “Best Trade Finance Provider”, further cementing its reputation as a regional banking leader.

Thanks to persistent efforts to build meaningful relationships with its clients, NBF has created a reputation for itself as the partner of choice for businesses in the UAE. With its multi-disciplinary approach and unmatched sectoral expertise, NBF’s Corporate Banking business is uniquely positioned to recommend and customise financial solutions based on the individual needs of each customer, in addition to helping clients navigate current market conditions. Over the years, the bank has also remained committed to supporting the SME sector, given its important contribution to the economy.

Best Commercial Bank - UAE

Corporate banking at NBF encompasses various industry and specialisation-focused business segments which service clients across the UAE, offering bespoke solutions with client-centric relationships organised by industry vertical. This award win recognises NBF as the best financial partner for clients, with expert teams tapping into knowledge across departments to offer personalised professional advice that enables businesses to grow.

Best SME Bank

NBF has adopted a multi-disciplinary approach to SMEs, with a comprehensive portfolio that has enabled the bank to emerge as the sustained business partner for SMEs in the UAE, with this segment contributing close to 50% of the bank’s profits. This award recognizes NBF’s continued support for the growth of this important contributor to the UAE’s economy, and its use of innovative strategies to empower businesses, such as its forward-thinking digital platform NBF Connect, which has created a community where SMEs can share knowledge.

Best Trade Finance Provider

NBF has deep sector knowledge and an in-depth understanding of trade finance which enables it to service clients across the UAE with customised solutions. With the flexibility and ability to tailor any solutions to best suit customers’ requirements, NBF has been recognised for regularly providing its customers with intelligence to keep them abreast of all developments in order to help them thrive in all macroeconomic conditions.

Industry recognition of NBF’s excellence in the UAE banking sector has been growing as the bank’s extensive array of solutions continue to address client requirements effectively. The bank also won two awards at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards in May.

The MEA Finance Awards 2023 recognize financial institutions, technology solutions providers and individuals for their exceptional achievement and inspirational leadership in delivering innovative products and services of the highest value to their retail and business customers.

-Ends-

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com