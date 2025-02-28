National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is excited to announce the integration of the NBF Direct mobile app with UAE Pass, the official digital identity solution for the UAE. This enhancement provides customers with a seamless, secure, and convenient login experience, reinforcing NBF’s commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric banking.

With UAE Pass integration, NBF Direct users can now enjoy instant authentication, allowing swift and secure access to NBF’s full range of mobile banking services with a simplified login process. Customers who prefer existing login methods can continue to use them.

Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF, commented: "At NBF, we are constantly evolving our banking solutions to provide customers with greater convenience, security, and ease of access. The integration of UAE Pass with the NBF Direct app is a key step in this journey, ensuring a seamless and secure banking experience. Alongside this, our redesigned dashboard enhances usability, making everyday banking simpler and more efficient."

In addition to UAE Pass integration, the NBF Direct app dashboard has been redesigned to offer a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Customers can now view consolidated product balances in one place, access recent transactions and promotions more efficiently, and navigate quickly to their most frequently used functions.

Mahendra Dhillon, Chief Operations and Technology Officer at NBF, added: "At NBF, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance security and the user experience. The integration of UAE Pass with the NBF Direct app represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. By streamlining access to our banking services with advanced digital identity solutions, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation, cybersecurity, and customer-centric digital banking."

These enhancements reaffirm NBF’s dedication to delivering innovative digital solutions that align with customers’ evolving needs.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.