Cairo, Egypt: National Automotive Company (NATCO) has obtained exclusive distributor rights for the top Chinese brand, EXEED, marking an unprecedented entry into the Egyptian market. EXEED is a unique brand that inherits the European car culture with the latest manufacturing technologies for which China is renowned. It has gained popularity in various markets, most notably in Eastern Europe, Russia, and China. In Arab nations, it is quite popular in Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on this remarkable partnership, Mr. Yasser Saleh, CEO of NATCO Group, stated: “We are honored to be the sole distributor for the global brand EXEED and to introduce it as the first Chinese luxury car in the Egyptian market. With its unparalleled luxury features, cutting edge-technology, safety and security standards found only in premium global brands, we are confident it will resonate exceptionally well with our customers.”

Yasser added: “Our customers are our top priority, which is why we extensively explored the market needs to identify the most luxurious cars that will meet the diverse demands of our customers in Egypt.”

In this context, Yasser Saleh commented “As the sole distributor for EXEED, we are committed to provide a range of high-tech luxury cars, including electric car models in the near future distinguished by its sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and the highest safety and comfort standards. Yasser highlighted the numerous international awards that EXEED has received, such as the 2022 IDA Gold Design Award and a five-star certification in C-NCAP safety evaluations.

It is noteworthy that EXEED made its debut in the Arab and international markets with a range of models featuring cutting-edge technology and elegant design. Additionally, the European Research & Development Center of EXEED is located in Frankfurt, Germany.

