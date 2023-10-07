Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the general authorized distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, displays a range of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQ cars in its dedicated pavilion at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar 2023.

The impressive selection of electric vehicles, includes the EQS, EQS SUV, EQE SUV, and the Vision EQXX.

EQS sedan

The EQS is the first fully electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, and can be individualised with the help of the MANUFAKTUR range. It is distinguished with its special paint finishes and high-quality interior refinements which expand the possibilities for putting together an EQS to suit your personal taste.

The front and rear seats are finished in Nappa leather and feature intricate diamond quilting. Nappa leather in a MANUFAKTUR colour is also used for the armrests in the doors, the centre console and the lower section of the instrument panel.

Smooth, quiet and rich in torque, the EQS 450+ is powered by an advanced 245kW electric motor that can send up to 329 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The "permanently excited synchronous motor" (PSM) features permanent magnets to generate AC current with high power density and efficiency. An advanced cooling system helps maintain its high-performance consistency during spirited driving and a wide range of climates.

The EQS sedan is the first model based on a dedicated platform whose architecture is dedicated to luxury-class electric vehicles. As a clean-sheet design not shared with any gasoline-powered model, its packaging, materials, aesthetics and safety systems are optimized not only to support its advanced all-electric powertrain, but to take advantage of the benefits electric power offers for quiet comfort, ample space and innovative design.

Three levels of heating and cooling ventilation are offered. By gently circulating air through perforations in the seat and backrest, ventilated seats help keep you cooler and your clothes drier during warmer months

The "sensual purity" of the EQS sedan's design is rooted in its all-electric architecture, but comes to life on every surface. Cab-forward proportions and a sloping fastback expand cabin space, while the long wheelbase with 4-wheel steering pair luxurious room with nimble handling.

The EQS SUV

The EQS SUV brings the luxury SUV into a bright new era. All-electric performance and capability. Elegance in a modern form. Spacious, sumptuous and thoughtfully futuristic inside, with a roomy third row option. And the depth of character that defines a Mercedes SUV.

The EQS 450+ SUV is powered by an advanced 265kW electric motor that can send up to 355 hp and 419 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.

The EQS is the first Mercedes-Benz SUV based on a dedicated platform whose architecture is dedicated to luxury-class electric vehicles. As a clean-sheet design not shared with any gasoline-powered model, its packaging, materials, aesthetics and safety systems are optimized not only to support its advanced all-electric powertrain, but to take advantage of the benefits electric power offers for quiet comfort, ample space and innovative design.

The "sensual purity" of the EQS SUV design is rooted in its all-electric architecture, but comes to life on every surface. Cab-forward proportions, a long wheelbase with 4-wheel steering pair luxurious room with nimble handling. Black wheel arches and side sills pair with flowing yet muscular sculpting to express strength with a sleek, sporty and agile poise. The Black Panel front and full-width front and rear light bars are symbolic of the futuristic elegance within.

Yet another benefit of the all-electric architecture can be enjoyed with every drive: The fusion of groundbreaking technology and breathtaking design of the spacious cabin. From the seat stitching to the flowing surfaces and rose gold vent strip spanning the dash, luxury reaches a new forefront of style. And with its intuitive touch interfaces and a voice assistant backed by artificial intelligence, the cabin is a new model of user-friendliness that continues to advance over time.

A 12.3-inch high-resolution color display offers customizable instrumentation. Selectable designs combine analog-style gauges with digital and graphical readouts tailored exclusively for electric driving.

The large, portrait-oriented 12.8-inch central touchscreen employs Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology. Comprising several organic layers under a high-strength glass surface, the OLED display offers numerous benefits to LCD displays

A breakthrough in automobile cockpit control, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience is further enhanced in the EQS. MBUX integrates digital in-dash displays including touchscreen technology, touch-sensitive controls, Bluetooth® hands-free and audio streaming, and an industry-advancing voice control system that responds to your everyday speaking voice and phrasing of commands.

EQE SUV

The EQE SUV stands apart with its distinctive design, highest standards of function and aerodynamics. Its dynamic proportions reinforce this impression and powerfully refer to generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions. This is what it looks like when EQE meets SUV.

The EQ Purpose design, optimised for SUV dimensions, combines ample space with aerodynamic efficiency and sportiness.

With the new EQE SUV, you will experience a fully electric driving experience for all the senses. As an individual option or as part of the attractive Advanced and Premium Packages, there is a choice of further high-tech equipment that is probably only to be found in a Mercedes-Benz in this form. Particularly brilliant examples here are the KEYLESS-GO, the Burmester® surround sound system or the Sound Experience in the interior.

Multicontour seats for driver and front passenger provide excellent ergonomic seating comfort. Inflatable active cushions in the side bolsters ensure the best possible seating comfort and optimum lateral support. Another highlight is the ENERGIZING massage function with different programmes and two intensity levels.

The EQE SUV features a new generation of batteries that set new standards in terms of performance, efficiency and charging power. The lithium-ion battery consists of ten cell modules with a usable energy content of up to 90 kWh.

VISION EQXX

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever a vehicle designed for that road trip. It answers the progressive demands of a modern generation of customers for and emotionality through innovation. Part of a far-reaching technology programme, this software-defined research prototype was engineered by women and men with the creativity, ingenuity and determination to deliver one of the planet’s most efficient cars – in every respect. They did so using the latest digital technology, the agility of a start-up and the speed of Formula 1.

The result is an efficiency masterpiece that, based on internal digital simulations in real-life traffic conditions, will be capable of exceeding 1,000 kilometres[1] on a single charge with an outstanding energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometres (efficiency of more than 6 miles per kWh).

By ripping up the automotive engineering rule book, Mercedes-Benz has built a software-driven electric car that re-imagines the road trip for the electric era. At the same time, it presents a highly progressive interpretation of the fundamental Mercedes-Benz principles of modern luxury and Sensual Purity. Rather than simply increasing the size of the battery, the cross-functional, international team focused on maximising long-distance efficiency. They pulled out all the stops in drivetrain efficiency, energy density, aerodynamics and lightweight design.