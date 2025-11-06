Proceeds will finance qualified green projects, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals and Dubai’s sustainable finance agenda

Dubai, UAE – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million debut Green Sukuk by Binghatti Holding Limited, one of Dubai’s fastest growing property developers.

Issued under Binghatti’s USD 1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the Green Sukuk matures in 2029 and marks the company’s first ESG-linked issuance. The offering was oversubscribed 4.3 times, receiving over USD 2.1 billion in orders from regional and international investors. Reflecting that robust demand, the issuance was priced at a profit rate of 7.75%, having tightened from initial guidance of 8.125%.

The proceeds from the Sukuk will be allocated to a portfolio of qualified green projects that align with Binghatti’s sustainability framework. The issuance reinforces Binghatti’s alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative and supports Dubai’s strategy to advance sustainable finance as a key pillar of its economic growth.

To commemorate the listing, Ahmed BinGhatti and Katralnada BinGhatti, Vice Chairman and CEO of Binghatti Holding Limited, respectively, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior executives from both organisations.

Katralnada BinGhatti, Chief Executive Officer of Binghatti Holding said: “Our debut Green Sukuk marks a significant milestone in Binghatti’s journey toward sustainable and responsible growth. The Sukuk’s strong oversubscription is a clear affirmation of the success of our unique vertically integrated business model and the confidence that both regional and international investors place in our vision and performance. The success of the issue reinforces our commitment to advancing environmentally conscious development across our portfolio and contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals, while supporting Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainable finance.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “We are pleased to welcome Binghatti’s inaugural Green Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai. The transaction reflects the growing investor appetite for ESG-focused instruments and the strength of Dubai’s capital markets as a global hub for Islamic and sustainable finance. Listings of this calibre demonstrate Nasdaq Dubai's ability to connect leading UAE issuers with international investors, diversify funding opportunities, and advance the UAE’s sustainable finance ambitions through a transparent and trusted marketplace.”

With this listing, Binghatti’s total Sukuk value listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 1.5 billion, reflecting the company’s continued confidence in the exchange.

The total outstanding value of debt listings on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds USD 141 billion, reaffirming its standing as one of the world’s leading venues for Islamic and sustainable finance instruments.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Limited is a vertically integrated real estate developer founded in 2008 with roots as a contractor before transitioning into full-scale development. Leveraging in-house design, development, construction and delivery capabilities, the Group stands out as one of Dubai’s most avant-garde private developers, operating across the full market spectrum from affordable housing to ultra luxury branded residences.

With a total portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over AED 80 billion, Binghatti has delivered more than 50 projects to date and maintains a robust pipeline of approximately 30 million square footage of sellable area.

Binghatti delivers across the housing ladder from affordable and mid-market homes to premium and ultra luxury branded residences differentiating itself through design led products, branded collaborations and a consistent focus on customer outcomes. The developer’s contractor heritage underpins its operational agility and ability to scale across segments.

Sustainability is embedded across Binghatti’s developments through energy efficient technologies, responsible materials selection and long-term value creation strategies that enhance returns for stakeholders and liveability for residents.

Founded on contractor roots and built around a vertically integrated model, Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet growing market demand, delivering quality projects across every market tier while prioritising design, delivery excellence and sustainable outcomes.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

