Arada now has USD 1.5 billion in total Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai across three issuances, reinforcing its strong presence in the UAE’s debt capital markets.

Dubai, UAE – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a USD 450 million Sukuk issued by Arada Developments LLC (“Arada”), a leading UAE-based master developer.

Issued under Arada Sukuk 2 Limited’s USD 1 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the Sukuk matures in 2030. The offering was oversubscribed more than four times, attracting over USD 2 billion in orders from regional and international investors. The issuance was priced at a profit rate of 7.150%, reflecting strong investor appetite.

This listing builds on Arada’s established track record in the debt capital markets. Following this admission, Arada’s total outstanding Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai now amount to USD 1.5 billion across three transactions.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai on behalf of the company to celebrate the listing, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Prince Khaled said: “We are delighted to be returning to Nasdaq Dubai for the listing of our third Sukuk, which reflects the continued rise in international investor confidence in Arada. Since our last issuance, we have expanded into two new markets and continue to achieve record results across launches, sales and deliveries. This strong performance has underpinned significant global demand for our Sukuk programme and reinforces our position as one of the region’s fastest-growing master developers.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “Arada’s return to Nasdaq Dubai reaffirms the depth and diversity of our Sukuk market. The strong investor demand reflects issuer confidence and enhances the range of opportunities available to our global investor base. As the region’s international exchange, we remain committed to connecting issuers with global capital and supporting the growth journey of leading UAE corporates, while advancing Dubai’s position as a premier hub for Islamic finance.''

This listing supports Arada’s strategic expansion plans, enabling the company to capitalise on growth opportunities within the UAE and across international markets.

The total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 100.6 billion. Overall, the value of debt securities currently listed on the exchange stands at over USD 141.6 billion.

About Arada

Launched in 2017, Arada was created to build spaces that enable people to lead healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. Headquartered in the UAE, the company was founded by two of the Gulf’s most respected businessmen, HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality. The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into both the Australian and UK residential markets.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

