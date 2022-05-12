Al Ain: The National Space Science and Technology Center at the United Arab Emirates University received, Wednesday morning 11/05/2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) delegation to discuss ways of research and educational cooperation in the fields of space between the two parties.

Prof. Ahmed Murad - Associate Provost for Research and several NSSTC administrators and engineers received the NASA delegation. The delegation learned about the UAEU history and mission, educational and research infrastructure, research institutes, and current research and development activities, in addition to the most important projects that the center is working on in the fields of space exploration.

Prof. Ahmed Murad stressed that the UAE University, through the National Space Science and Technology Center, has reached an advanced position in the field of space science and aspires to achieve more advances, through cooperation between the world's leading institutions in this field to exchange scientific and technical expertise on the latest developments in the field of space science research.

He also pointed out that the center contributes to strengthening the role of the UAE University as a research academic body that supports the UAE strategic plans in the field of space science and technology, to become one of the most important space centers in the region. The center is currently working on research and development in areas of national priority through excellence in space sciences and leadership in space engineering and technology, providing innovative solutions to related challenges, in addition to contributing to the national economy and sustainable development, preparing qualified generations, and developing space programs and building strategic partnerships in the space field.

