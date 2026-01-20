Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. Nakilat announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Group delivered a net profit of QAR 1.69 billion, representing an increase of 3.1% compared to QAR 1.64 billion in 2024, reflecting steady earnings performance underpinned by safe, reliable operations and continued progress on the Company’s long-term growth programme.

In recognition of the Group’s performance and its ongoing focus on delivering shareholder value, the Board of Directors has recommended:

A cash dividend of 7.2 Qatari Dirhams per share for the second half of 2025. This is in addition to the half-yearly interim cash dividend of 7.2 Qatari Dirhams per share already distributed for the first half ended 30 June 2025, bringing the total dividend distribution for the year to 14.4 Qatari Dirhams per share.

The Company also invites shareholders to attend the Annual General Assembly Meeting, to be held on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, said: “Nakilat continued to achieve strong operational performance during 2025. We sustained dependable performance across our fleet, upheld the highest standards of safety, and continued to execute our fleet expansion programme with discipline and clear purpose. These results reflect the commitment of our people and the strength of Nakilat’s operating model, built on reliability, customer-centricity, and long-term partnerships. As we look ahead, we remain focused on creating value for our shareholders and supporting the secure, efficient transportation of cleaner energy to the world.”

During 2025, Nakilat continued to translate its fleet growth plans into visible progress, marked by key milestones in the construction of several vessels across leading shipyards in South Korea. These vessels reinforce the Company’s role as a trusted shipping and maritime services partner supporting QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion programme and meeting growing global demand. In parallel, Nakilat continued progress on the construction of vessels at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), comprising two LNG carriers and four LPG/Ammonia carriers, all of which will be owned by Nakilat. Upon completion of the delivery of all vessels currently under construction, Nakilat’s fleet will expand to 112 vessels. The first vessel from this programme is expected for delivery by the end of 2026.

Nakilat’s operational performance remained a key driver of its financial strength. The Company achieved an operational reliability rate of 99.6% while our safety culture remained integral to how work is planned and delivered. Service quality also remained strong, reflected in a customer satisfaction rate of 95.3%, supporting Nakilat’s continued focus on exceeding expectations at every touchpoint.

In line with Nakilat’s commitment to best practices in investor relations, the Company will hold an investor relations conference to discuss the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 1:30 PM (Doha Time). The conference presentation will be published on the Company’s website prior to the call. For further information on Nakilat’s conference call dial-in details, please visit the Company’s website: www.nakilat.com.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and two large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City through its subsidiary: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and strategic joint venture, Qatar Fabrication Company, Nakilat delivers a comprehensive suite of marine support services within Qatar’s territorial waters.