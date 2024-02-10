Doha, Qatar – Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited (Nakilat) is proud to announce that it has been selected by QatarEnergy as the owner and operator of up to 25 conventional size Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers pursuant to Time Charter Parties to be entered into by affiliates of QatarEnergy and Nakilat.

The LNG carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, will be owned 100% by Nakilat and chartered to affiliates of QatarEnergy. They are scheduled for construction in Korean shipyards as part of QatarEnergy’s historic LNG Fleet Expansion Project, which is intended to cater for the LNG transportation requirements of QatarEnergy’s LNG expansion projects as well as its fleet renewal requirements.

ABOUT QATARENERGY

QatarEnergy is an integrated energy company committed to the sustainable development of cleaner energy resources as part of the energy transition in the State of Qatar and beyond.

We are the world leader in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) – a cleaner, more flexible, and reliable source of energy, and an integral partner in the global energy transition. Our activities cover the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain and include the exploration, production, processing, refining, marketing, trading, and sales of energy products and commodities.

As “Your Energy Transition Partner”, QatarEnergy is committed to building a better and brighter future by helping meet today’s energy needs, while safeguarding our environment and natural resources for generations to come, bound by the highest standards of sustainable human, socio-economic, and environmental development.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

