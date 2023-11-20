Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with etisalat by e&, the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, to further enhance its customer offering.

Under the new partnership, Nakheel will contact its new and existing customers who rent or buy properties across its portfolio of residences via an automated message which will allow customers to connect directly with etisalat by e&, easing and expediting the process of setting up or changing internet connectivity and ensuring a seamless customer journey.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel, said: “The signing of the MoU with etisalat by e& underlines our commitment to our customers to enable them to implement services seamlessly and efficiently. By a simple click of a button, customers can be connected with a telecoms provider and enjoy a seamless digital experience. We will continue to enhance our customer offerings by developing our products and services and seeking out relevant partnerships to ensure we curate meaningful and rewarding experiences.”

Abdulla Salem Al Mana, GM, etisalat by e& Dubai Region, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Nakheel to deliver enhanced customer experiences by pushing the boundaries of what is possible as a digital telco. We share our core value of customer centricity with Nakheel by revolutionising connectivity and look forward to our collaboration to achieve our shared goals.”

The new partnership follows Nakheel’s commitment to ‘building happiness and prosperity’ by focusing on the wellbeing and quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai, enhancing communities and building for Dubai’s future, aligned to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.