Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has released the next phase of Palm Central Private Residences on Palm Jebel Ali, reflecting continued demand for premium beachfront living within one of Dubai’s most ambitious coastal destinations.

The latest phase introduces 222 residences across three low- to mid-rise buildings, comprising a curated selection of one- to four-bedroom apartments and four- to five-bedroom townhouses. The launch builds on the strong market response to the initial release in October 2025, reinforcing Palm Jebel Ali’s position as a highly sought-after new waterfront address in the region.

Designed to capture the essence of contemporary waterfront living, each residence offers direct beach access, uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. Expansive terraces, generous layouts and double-height living areas in selected duplex homes create a sense of openness and light, tailored to modern lifestyles.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Dubai continues to demonstrate resilience and stability, underpinned by strong fundamentals and a long-term vision. This sustained confidence is reflected in the strong demand we are seeing for Palm Jebel Ali, which is rapidly emerging as a significant new waterfront destination globally.

This next phase of Palm Central Private Residences builds on that momentum, offering a new benchmark for beachfront living while reinforcing our commitment to shaping world-class communities that contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s future growth.”

Residents will benefit from a thoughtfully curated range of leisure and family-oriented amenities. These include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a games room, and a dedicated kids’ club, alongside outdoor spaces designed for both relaxation and activity, from infinity pools and landscaped areas to sports courts.

As part of the wider masterplan, the destination will feature a 9,000 sqm retail centre and the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque, a landmark designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). Accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers, the mosque reinterprets traditional Islamic architecture through a contemporary, light-filled design, creating a defining civic and cultural focal point for the community.

Spanning 13.4 kilometres, Palm Jebel Ali comprises seven interconnected islands and more than 90 kilometres of beachfront. The development aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through sustainable design, integrated infrastructure and vibrant, walkable communities.

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About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand. Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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