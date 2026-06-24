Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: On the occasion of the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) underscored the importance of continuing to support women’s representation in the diplomatic corps and strengthening their participation in leadership and decision-making positions. Women are key partners in shaping the UAE’s foreign policy and advancing peacebuilding efforts.

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “Emirati women have established a strong presence in diplomacy, supported by the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has made women’s empowerment a national priority. Today, women constitute nearly half of the workforce at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the percentage of women serving as ambassadors increased from 7 per cent in 2018 to 13 per cent in 2025.”

“The Academy continues to prepare women diplomats with the knowledge, skills and confidence required to represent the UAE effectively. Women account for approximately 60 per cent of the Academy’s students, supporting the continued and sustainable participation of women in diplomacy, H.E. Al Dhaheri added”

Meanwhile, Dr Sara Chehab, Director of Graduate Programmes at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Founder of the Women in Diplomacy Index, said: “Data from the 2025 ‘Women in Diplomacy Index’ indicates that women ambassadors and permanent representatives account for 22.5 per cent of such positions worldwide. While this reflects continued progress, it also highlights the need for further policies that support women’s advancement.

“Through the Women in Diplomacy Index, we produce research and data that support policymakers, while also delivering training programmes on the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and contemporary international issues, she added”

Dr Chehab concluded: “Strengthening women’s representation in diplomacy is not simply about increasing numbers; is is also about enabling women to reach positions of influence and play an active role in shaping policies and international solutions.”

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy reaffirms its continued commitment to supporting and empowering women in the diplomatic corps by developing specialised educational and research programmes and strengthening international partnerships in this regard. These efforts contribute to preparing a new generation of women leaders capable of playing an effective role in diplomacy and shaping a more stable and collaborative future globally.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.

Learn more at: https://www.agda.ac.ae/home