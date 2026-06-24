Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has inaugurated the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling plant, a milestone in EGA’s growth in low carbon aluminium and the development of the UAE’s circular economy.

The inauguration was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), EGA’s Chairman Homaid Al Shimmari, EGA’s Vice Chairman His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, and members of EGA’s Board and senior management team.

Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Recycling is the cornerstone of the UAE’s Circular Economy Policy which aims to transform the nation into a global hub for green development by shifting from linear to circular production and consumption, enhancing resource efficiency, and minimising waste. Aluminium represents one of our greatest opportunities to drive this transition from linear to circular model of production. It is infinitely recyclable, protecting our ecosystems while fuelling a sustainable, low-carbon economy. Recycling aluminium waste requires up to 95 per cent less energy compared to producing new primary aluminium from raw ore, saving significant energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Emirates Global Aluminium has been a pioneer of our nation’s industry for decades, and today, they are leading the charge as our national champion in aluminium recycling. I congratulate EGA on the strategic growth of its recycling business both here in the UAE and globally, proving that industrial leadership and climate action go hand in hand.”

Al Taweelah recycling plant has a production capacity of 185,000 tonnes per year. The plant processes post-consumer aluminium scrap, and some pre-consumer aluminium scrap, into low-carbon, high-quality ‘premium aluminium’ billets and T-bars, marketed by EGA under the product name RevivAL.

EGA also blends recycled metal with primary aluminium produced using solar power, marketed as CelestiAL-R, and with nuclear power, sold as MinimAL-R.

Most aluminium scrap generated in the UAE has historically been exported for processing outside the country and is lost to the national economy. Al Taweelah recycling plant offers the processing capacity locally making EGA the largest consumer of aluminium scrap in the UAE.

Constructing Al Taweelah recycling plant took 4 million hours of work, which was completed with zero injuries requiring time off work. The project required more than 26,300 cubic metres of concrete, more than the volume of 10 Olympic-size swimming pools, as well as over 4,600 metric tonnes of structural steel, almost two-thirds of the iron weight of the Eiffel Tower.

Al Taweelah recycling plant began producing recycled aluminium in February. Final commissioning work was paused following an Iranian attack on Khalifa Economic Zone Abu Dhabi on 28 March and resumed during April. Recycled cast metal production resumed in early May. Ramp-up to full production is expected to take up to six months, in line with the original ramp-up timeline, depending on scrap availability.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “The inauguration of Al Taweelah recycling plant is a major milestone in EGA’s development of a global aluminium recycling business. This new plant turns aluminium waste generated in the UAE and elsewhere into new aluminium that makes modern life possible around the world. With this project, we have added a new industrial activity to EGA’s operations in the UAE, in line with Make it in the Emirates and the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy.”

With Al Taweelah recycling plant and a planned aluminium recycling plant acquisition in Italy, EGA’s aluminium recycling capacity has reached more than 400,000 tonnes per year across the UAE, Europe and the United States, with an additional 200,000 tonnes of capacity under development in Europe and the United States.

EGA acquired recycling plants in Germany and the United States in 2024 and is growing both operations.

EGA is expanding EGA Leichtmetall in Germany more than six-fold, with a second plant in a new location near Hannover adding 150,000 tonnes of capacity and expected to be complete during 2028.

In Minnesota in the United States, EGA Spectro Alloys completed a 65,000 tonnes per year expansion in 2025 and is currently developing a second phase of the expansion to add a further 35,000 tonnes per year of capacity during 2027.

In April, EGA announced its intention to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Italian aluminium recycling company Eco Green. The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals.