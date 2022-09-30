Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, today announced the launch of a new selection of residences at Palm Beach Towers 3, offering residents the perfect blend of style and luxury. The launch of this third development at Palm Beach Towers follows strong demand for Palm Beach Towers 1 and 2, which have both sold out.

Located on Palm Jumeirah and featuring over 300 units, the luxurious new residential tower features residences with stunning 360-degree views, with a variety of nearby dining, leisure and recreational facilities. The stunning Palm Beach Towers 3 includes a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residences fully-furnished by world-renowned designers and offering a wide range of state-of-the-art amenities to complement ultra-modern contemporary living.

Rasha Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel, said: “The launch of Palm Beach Towers 3 reiterates our commitment to offer unparalleled and elevated living experiences to the residents and visitors of Dubai. Palm Jumeriah, as a destination within a destination, is one of Dubai’s premium locations for homebuyers looking for luxury living, and we are proud to offer our clients and investors unique residential developments which offer the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities.”

Every residence at Palm Beach Towers offers sunlit spaces, world-class fixtures and views overlooking the spectacular beachfront and Dubai skyline. Residents of Palm Beach Towers 3 will have access to a host of amenities, including a modern gymnasium, an outdoor yoga area, private beach access, sky lounge, infinity swimming pool and much more.

The launch of Palm Beach Towers 3 underlines Nakheel’s recently unveiled new brand promise to ‘build happiness and prosperity’. Nakheel’s next phase of growth will focus on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, through developing exceptional waterfront experiences and communities including the recently launched Dubai Islands.