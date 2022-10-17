Nakheel Developments has announced the start of preparations for the implementation of reinforced concrete works as part of the start of constructions in "𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐕 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫" project in the New Administrative Capital, as part of the company's plan to speed up the project's implementation rates.

Wassim Ouda, Head of the Commercial Sector at Nakheel Developments, said that the company focuses strongly on raising the project implantation rates and working within a specific timetable to fulfil its contracts with the Administrative Capital Company and towards its clients, pointing that the start of immediate implementation will take place once the necessary licenses and approvals are obtained.

He added that "𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐕 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫" project is located on an area of ​​about 7,000 square meters, and is built on 2,100 square meters, which is equivalent to 30% of the total area of ​​the project, which reflects the distinctive design of the project and achieving a balance between the return on investment and core project characteristics.

He pointed out that the current period requires accelerating implementation rates for all projects in order to prevent any gap between the selling price and the execution price, which is based on a strong financial position, a clear and specific plan for implementation, and seriousness from the company to maintain the confidence of its clients and delivering on time.

He pointed that the quick implementation in the New Administrative Capital and the start of the governmental move to it enhances the direction of serious companies to accelerate implementation rates in order to benefit from the gradual increase in the volume of occupancy that takes place in the capital and achieve a rapid and renewable investment return for clients, especially in Commercial and Administrative projects.

He assured that the company is working hard in its two projects in the New Administrative Capital, which are "𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐕 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫" 𝐚𝐧𝐝 "𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐰𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫", as implementation is carried out alongside the marketing of the two projects according to a specific and gradual plan based on quality, trust and credibility with clients.

-Ends-