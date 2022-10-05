Dubai, UAE: Nakheel Community Management has been awarded the international WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management for 365 buildings by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and in the future. Nakheel Community Management is the first management company to be awarded the WELL Health & Safety certification.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses to take the necessary steps in order to prioritise the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the wider community.

The Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) and Nakheel Community Management celebrated this recent recognition as the first management company in the UAE to achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating for its entire portfolio, at an intimate event, attended by His Excellency Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, Chief Executive Officer at RERA, Mr Naaman Atallah, Chief Executive Officer at Nakheel and other members of the senior management teams.

His Excellency Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, Chief Executive Officer at RERA, said: “Nakheel has played a vital role in promoting the real estate sector in Dubai. As the first community management company to be awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Nakheel Community Management is paving the way for other players to promote the highest standards of health and safety within their communities. This is a prestigious recognition of the efforts Nakheel Community Management has undertaken to ensure the best possible residential experience.”

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by WELL, and this certification is a testament to our commitment to implementing the highest level of health and safety practices across all of our assets. Ensuring the utmost health, safety and overall happiness and prosperity of our communities is an integral part of our organisational culture and a core value that we pride ourselves on.”

Paul Scialla, Founder and CEO of Delos and Founder of the International WELL Building Institute, said: “Now more than ever, people are seeking living environments that are designed to foster better health and wellbeing. We commend the Nakheel Community Management team for their leadership in healthy buildings as the first management company under RERA to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating across Nakheel's 365 buildings.”

In order to achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating, Nakheel Community Management ensures strict adherence to health and safety policies across its residential, retail, hotel and infrastructure developments. Each of the properties managed by Nakheel Community Management require a contractor and project management consultant with an active HSE plan that meets both regulatory requirements as well as Nakheel’s strict health and safety requirements. A programme of inspections and audits must be carried out by contractors, consultants and Nakheel Community Management.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralised source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centres and emergency management agencies, as well as recognised standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

Nakheel Community Management is the first community management company in the UAE to be awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation reviewed by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

-Ends-

Media enquiries:

Sabrin Al-Aloul | Yasser Alvi

ASDA’A BCW

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate nearly 300,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Dragon City, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Warsan Village, International City and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Malls owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, featuring the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the recently opened observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel Malls’ expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Souk Al Marfa and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at six Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Souk Warsan and Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, ibis Styles Dragon Mart, Premier Inn Dragon Mart, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, Veneto and International City.

About International WELL Building Institute

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Portfolio Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Workforce, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.