Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel Community Management (NCM) has been awarded the prestigious ‘Platinum’ rating in the classification system for jointly owned properties management companies by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), the regulatory authority of the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Recognised as the world’s premier platinum community management company, NCM earned this accolade through years of extensive experience managing jointly owned properties. Its commitment to applying the highest international standards in management has elevated the quality of services and fostered a professional real estate environment.

RERA honored Nakheel Communities Management at the International Property Show (IPS) as the first community management company worldwide to receive ‘Platinum’ rating from RERA. This recognition was awarded at ceremony attended by His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Land Department; Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad, Senior Director of Jointly Owned Properties Management Department of RERA at DLD; Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Nakheel; and Professor Jeevan John D’Mello, International President of the Community Associations Institute (CAI); among other distinguished guests from both entities.

Mr. Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad, Senior Director of the Jointly Owned Properties Management Department of RERA at DLD, said: The classification system, designed to cultivate a professional real estate environment, has been developed and implemented through an AI-driven self-evaluation system in Mollak. This system is powered by data provided by the companies and approved by the Agency, adhering to the global standards of the jointly owned properties management sector.”

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Nakheel, said: “We take great pride in being the world’s first real estate company to achieve the Platinum rating category in the jointly owned properties sector. Our customers are paramount to our operations, and this recognition underscores our unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards and practices in governance and compliance. It reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the communities under our management.”

Professor Jeevan John D’Mello, International President of the Community Associations Institute (CAI), stated: “This marks a pivotal moment for the jointly owned properties management industry globally. RERA has been leading the charge in fostering innovative systems and practices, and the introduction of such classification systems serves as a catalyst for professionals in the industry to pursue excellence by upholding the highest standards of quality and service while embracing global best practices. I am delighted to learn that Nakheel Community Management, based in Dubai, is the first company worldwide to achieve the prestigious ‘Platinum’ rating. This acknowledgement underscores their unwavering dedication to community management and customer service excellence.”