Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has appointed a contractor for the construction of Rixos Bay Residences and Villas, part of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, the exclusive contemporary waterfront residential retreat offering sophisticated beachfront homes and upscale amenities.

The contract for the construction of Rixos Bay Residences and Villas has been awarded to Sembol Construction, with work set to commence soon. Established in 2000, Sembol Construction is renowned in the global market as well as in the UAE for their breathtaking projects. By working across different regions, the company has built complex and challenging developments within set timelines and budgets.

Part of the contemporary landscaped residential development at Dubai Islands, Rixos Bay Residences and Villas have been designed to provide a luxurious lifestyle set within a family friendly neighbourhood. The meticulously crafted one, two, three and four bedroom apartments, duplexes, and luxury villas offer world class amenities with panoramic views of the waterfront for families looking for a resort style living experience.

Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences, will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector. The development of Rixos Dubai Islands, Hotel & Residences will support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan which aims to increase the number of hotels and create vibrant and healthy communities.

Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches, offering waterfront living within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai, as well as key locations including the airport and marine ports.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.