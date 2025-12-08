Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 400 million contract to Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast for the construction of 38 Crown Garden Villas, an exclusive collection of grand residences at Palm Crown on Palm Jumeirah.

Situated at the pinnacle of Palm Jumeirah’s fronds, the Crown Garden Villas boast sweeping views of the island’s iconic landmarks and the Dubai skyline. Presented in five- and six-bedroom layouts across three distinct architectural styles, each villa showcases contemporary design, high-quality materials and spacious, thoughtfully crafted interiors.

The villas will provide a resort-inspired lifestyle, with private beach access, landscaped gardens, rooftop lounges and expansive terraces, offering an elevated waterfront living experience on the island.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The Crown Garden Villas are a defining new addition to Palm Jumeirah, a development that continues to shape Dubai’s global stature. These residences reflect our commitment to creating exceptional destinations that combine architectural excellence with an unparalleled lifestyle.”

Batchu Sagar, Chief Executive Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast, added: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate through this landmark project. Our shared ambition is to deliver an exceptional community that captures the essence of refined waterfront living in Dubai.”

Spanning 7,316 to 8,322 sqft, each villa features floor-to-ceiling glazing, open-plan interiors and green courtyards, framed by bold vertical beams, geometric lines and cantilevered structures that maximise natural light and create seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Residents will also enjoy access to a community clubhouse offering dining, social and wellness experiences, alongside two lush parks that add to Palm Crown’s network of green spaces and reinforce Nakheel’s vision for connected, vibrant communities across Dubai.

Media Enquiries

Burson

dubaiholding@bursonglobal.com

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

About Dubai Holding: Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science.