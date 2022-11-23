Dubai: Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has been recognised as a Great Place to Work-Certified company for 2022/2023 by the global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® Middle East.

As a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Nakheel has demonstrated that it has a workplace culture of inclusivity, support and understanding where employees’ voices are heard and acted upon and offers an outstanding employee experience with staff feeling trusted and valued.

The certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience. The survey results revealed high levels of employee satisfaction, happiness and engagement across the company, with employees expressing their appreciation for the available opportunities within and beyond their roles.

Naaman Atallah, Chief Executive Officer at Nakheel, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this internationally recognised certification which is a testament to our commitment to focus on our people, providing them with meaningful and rewarding experiences both at the workplace and outside of it. The happiness and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. We are one team working towards the same goals, and are committed to ensuring that Nakheel will always be considered a Great Place to Work.”

The Great Place to Work® certification aligns with Nakheel’s recently unveiled brand promise to build happiness and prosperity, which emphasises the company’s efforts to focus on people, enhancing the wellbeing and quality of life for citizens, residents, visitors and employees.

-Ends-

Media enquiries

Cin Yeung | Nivine William

Asda’a BCW

nakheel@bcw-global.com

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate nearly 400,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness the core objective, NCM’s three pillars include: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology and international best practices.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, featuring the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah and Veneto.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and in leading media across the Middle East. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.me and on our social media pages: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter