Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, today announced a strategic partnership with Adriatic Marinas, the developer, owner, and operator of the world’s finest and superlative THYA Platinum-certified superyacht marina, Porto Montenegro.

Under the partnership, Adriatic Marinas will, through their M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro Marina Management Platform, bring their unrivalled standards of marina management and peerless superyacht community expertise to enhance Nakheel’s waterfront communities, which offer innovative living experiences.

Work by the partners will begin immediately on enhancements to the existing Palm East & West marinas and on creating an exclusive and compelling marina base at Dubai Islands, further details for which will be shared in the coming months.

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel, said “We are delighted to partner with M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro to further enhance and redefine the concept of waterfront living. The partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities and positioning Dubai as a waterfront destination. Through our partnership, we will continue to enhance our customer-oriented services and deliver value across all touch points.”

David Margason, General Manager at Porto Montenegro, said “Over the last 15 years, Porto Montenegro has relentlessly pursued its goal of creating a Life Less Ordinary at the waterfront in the Adriatic region of the world centre of yachting in the Mediterranean. This partnership recognises the results of those many years of commitment to quality and differentiation in everything that we do and will bring the elegance and ‘joie de vivre’ of the Mediterranean yachting community into the heart of Nakheel’s waterfront communities in Dubai.”

Nakheel is home to iconic waterfront developments, including Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands, and is committed to building happiness and prosperity for citizens, residents and visitors of Dubai.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.

About Adriatic Marinas & Porto Montenegro

Adriatic Marinas is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Investment Corporation Of Dubai and is a specialist developer and operator of waterfront and specialist yachting destinations. Porto Montenegro is the Mediterranean’s leading luxury yacht homeport and marina village. The state-of-the-art facility has been designed to cater to the advanced needs of all yachts, their owners, guests and crew with specific infrastructure for the largest yachts afloat. The marina currently has 450 berths, more than 350 delivered and sold-out luxury apartments, as well as 80 units of ground floor retail made up of restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and amenities and a five-star Regent Hotel with over 120 luxury suites and apartments. Constantly expanding, Porto Montenegro’s newest neighbourhood, Boka Place introduces 213 managed and private residencies alongside the first SIRO, a new fitness-infused hotel concept with Kerzner International.