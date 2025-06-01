Riyadh – Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf, Acting CEO of Najm for Insurance Services, announced that the company has developed its traffic accident inspection service to be through an integrated digital system. This development contributes to improving the efficiency and speed of handling and responding to traffic accidents, ensuring the safety of road users, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting environmental sustainability.

This announcement came during Najm’s participation in a workshop organized by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences titled “Mechanisms for Dealing with Road Accident Offenders Under the Influence of Drugs.” The event was held over two days, May 28–29, 2025, with the participation of group of Arab and international experts specializing in security and safety.

Al-Khalaf emphasized Najm’s role in supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 through the development of a smart, digital insurance sector that ensures fairness for policyholders, contributes to a safer and more sustainable traffic system, and protects the economy and society from the repercussions of road accidents.

On the sidelines of the workshop, Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf met with His Excellency Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan, President of Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. They discussed opportunities for joint cooperation and the university’s training programs aimed at enhancing the skills and capabilities of accident investigators at Najm. This collaboration is expected to positively impact accident-handling mechanisms, promote transparency, and safeguard the rights of all parties involved.

During the workshop, Al-Khalaf delivered a presentation titled “Najm’s Pioneering Role in Managing Minor Accidents,” where he highlighted the company's wealth of experience in responding to traffic accidents. He showcased Najm’s field procedures for accident inspections and the transformative changes implemented to achieve a qualitative shift in inspection practices and response times. He also emphasized the use of Najm’s digital platforms and advanced technology in accident data analysis and report generation.

Al-Khalaf noted that Najm offers its inspection and liability determination services through specialized field teams operating in over 40 cities across the Kingdom. Additionally, the company provides more than 20 insurance and traffic services and solutions developed to enhance road, vehicle, and driver safety. Najm also leads initiatives to address the root causes of traffic accidents, reinforce traffic law compliance, and improve driving behavior.

The workshop organized by Naif Arab University, in line with its security and academic mission, addressed several specialized topics focused on enhancing methods for dealing with offenders involved in accidents under the influence of drugs. It also sought to promote integration among relevant entities to mitigate this phenomenon. Additionally, the event aimed to improve public safety by discussing legal and criminal frameworks, showcasing local and international best practices, and exploring the roles of security, health, and insurance sectors in providing a comprehensive and integrated response.