Riyadh – Najm concluded its series of introductory workshops on the Telematics system last Thursday, June 26, in Jeddah, with the participation of insurance companies. The series also included two similar workshops held earlier in Khobar and Riyadh, as part of Najm’s ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and develop insurance services in the Kingdom.

The three workshops witnessed broad attendance from insurance officials, technology experts, and individuals interested in digital transformation within the insurance sector. These events highlighted Najm’s latest technological initiatives in the field of insurance.

The Telematics system is one of the most prominent digital solutions that Najm is working to launch. It aims to bring about a fundamental shift in driving behavior through the analysis of real driver data, relying on accurate indicators such as speed, acceleration patterns, sudden stops, braking, and other behaviors that impact traffic safety.

This Telematics system offers advanced opportunities for insurance companies to provide products based on the analysis of actual driver behavior. This approach enhances pricing accuracy, product flexibility, and contributes to improving customer experience and increasing the efficiency of insurance services.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Khalaf, Acting CEO of Najm, emphasized that these workshops reflect Najm’s commitment to digital transformation and investment in smart technologies to lead the future of the insurance industry in the Kingdom. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to promote innovation and achieve the highest standards of safety and quality of life.

Al-Khalaf added that this initiative is part of the company’s vision to foster innovation in the insurance sector and activate strategic partnerships with insurance companies to improve road safety and enable modern technological solutions in risk management.