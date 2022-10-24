Dubai, UAE: H.E. Mr. Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice-Chairman of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) officially opened Najah Dubai, the UAE’s leading higher education fair. Taking place in Hall 4 at DWTC, students and parents are encouraged to take advantage of this final opportunity to access the wealth of information and resources available from more than 80 participating universities and exhibitors from over 15 different countries. Registration is still available via www.najahexpo.com for this free-to-attend event which is happening until 25th October.

After a successful Abu Dhabi leg last week that welcomed 14,207 unique visitors, Najah ensures students have access to the necessary tools that help them in curating their higher education journey from information on admissions, counselling, scholarship opportunities, study abroad options to alumni experiences and more. Students and parents who attended the Abu Dhabi edition last week testified how the fair was a crucial platform supporting their decision-making process when it comes to choosing the right university for their higher education.

“I came here because I wanted to widen my perspective and widen my university choices and Najah in Abu Dhabi was the perfect opportunity to do that,” says Noor Mahjoub, a student at Lycee Louis Massignon.

“It’s been great. We actually got to meet multiple universities that we might not have considered. It helps you get a deeper understanding as well about what’s required of a student as well as a parent to get them prepped for college. [It also gives] a chance to expose your children to universities from all over the world and also the country that you’re from possibly and have a better understanding to how to get through the college process and what that will take,” says Jeniffer Shaffer, a parent who also went to Najah Abu Dhabi 2022.

Exhibitors, on the other hand, agree that Najah is an important stop in their marketing strategy. “[I’ve] been able to speak to so many different students from so many different schools with so many different diverse backgrounds and interests. It’s definitely been a highlight and really enjoyable to be here,” shares Amy Easton, an exhibitor from Edinburgh Napier University.

Registration to attend Najah Dubai is free. To stay updated, visit www.najahexpo.com