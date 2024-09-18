Dubai, UAE: NABNI Developments, one of the leading real estate developers to provide an international standard of excellence to Dubai, announces the build completion of the luxurious Avenue Residence 4. Nestled in Dubai’s vibrant Al Furjan district, the 13-storey residential building offers residents a serene escape encapsulating unrivaled lifestyles, harmonized with elegance and privacy.

The prestigious property features 135 apartments and provides an elevated and personalized lifestyle with an exquisite selection of 64 one-bedroom, 61 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom apartments. Avenue Residence 4 exudes sophistication, a testament to architectural finesse and opulence, showcasing gold-plated finishes across the property.

Khalid Alsuwaidi, Chief Commercial Officer of NABNI Developments says, "We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of Avenue Residence 4, a testament to NABNI Developments' unwavering commitment to redefining luxurious living in Dubai. This project represents the pinnacle of our dedication to crafting homes that seamlessly blend elegance, comfort and innovation. At NABNI Developments, we take pride in delivering a signature living experience that sets a new standard for opulence and comfort in Dubai."

Located just a step away from the Discovery Gardens metro station, Avenue Residence 4 embodies a harmonious lifestyle, crafted with both form and function, for seamless design integration. Each apartment adorns affluent NemoTM chandeliers, 3.20-meter-high ceilings and glass balconies, encompassing picturesque city views of Dubai’s famous skyline. The apartments are meticulously designed with elegant interiors incorporating Italian finishes and fixtures, including a fully equipped Italian kitchen, spacious wardrobes, and built-in SiemensTM appliances.

The extravagant property provides an array of exclusive facilities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center with TechnogymTM equipment, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, and a dedicated kids' play area. Residents can also enjoy round-the-clock security, and a G+2 podium parking, for ultimate comfort.

Avenue Residence 4 offers discerning residents a peaceful recluse and the lavish rarity to connect or disconnect from Dubai’s bustling city life. It provides easy access to the city’s famous districts and attractions, including Ibn Battuta Mall, The Beach, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, and Palm Jumeirah. With easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Roads, residents can effortlessly commute to The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Avenue Residence 4 by NABNI Developments presents an unparalleled lifestyle with its exquisite amenities, privacy and sophistication, evident in every detail. Residents are promised a tranquil retreat where privacy, prestige, and personalized services await.

For further information visit https://nabnidevelopments.com

About NABNI Developments

NABNI Developments is one of the leading real estate developers to provide an international standard of excellence to Dubai. With an impressive track record as a developer, NABNI Developments holds an impeccable reputation for extraordinary quality in design and material used. The owners personally ensure superb attention to detail that elevates life through artistic design elements, capturing the height of sophistication and grandeur.

Formerly known as Al Jaziri Properties, NABNI Developments was founded 25 years ago with the goal of providing selective buyers with unique and unprecedented properties in Dubai. Its notable portfolio includes the iconic Business Avenue building in the Al Khabaisi Area and the Lamborghini Building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing Team at NABNI Developments

media@nabnidevelopments.com

Justin Froes at Q Communications

Justin.f@qcomms.ae