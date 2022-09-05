COP 27 anticipated to catalyze financing surge towards climate change mitigation in Egypt and MENA by over 100%
Cairo: N Gage, the region’s first Egypt-based public policy and government affairs consultancy, and D-Carbon, spearheading advisory on climate change mitigation and sustainability, announced an integration partnership to help companies and organizations in Egypt and across MENA transform their climate and sustainability pledges to on-ground progress.
With the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference on the horizon, the impetus towards driving action on climate change and sustainability is shaping local and global policies. N Gage and DCarbon’s integration is the convergence of forward-looking public and climate policy expertise bringing together over 20 policy and sustainability specialists backed by eight specialized centers of excellence.
Designated in May 2022 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the COP27 Knowledge, Communication and Advocacy partner, N Gage’s partnership with DCarbon now allows organizations to benefit from an unmatched proposition to reinforce their climate action and sustinability narrative by implementing transformative policies towards net-zero carbon targets.
Karim Refaat, Chairman and CEO of N Gage said, “We’re very excited to announce this partnership harnessing years of specialized expertise at the fore of policy-making and climate action. The need for solutions that address the challenges we face globally on the climate and sustainability fronts is imminent and we share a genuine belief that sustainability today should transcend pledges, and that action towards climate change mitigation should top public and private policy agendas. Our partnership with DCarbon bolsters our capacity to achieve this with immediate and lasting impact for communities, businesses and governments.”
Ehab Shalaby, Chairman of DCarbon Egypt, said, “Effective partnerships are at the heart of policymaking. By leveraging our combined capacity and expertise, I am confident that DCarbon and N Gage can take on the day’s biggest challenge, driving local and regional breakthroughs to address the substanial regional SDG financing gap that lies before us. Driven by the momentum and impact of COP 27, I expect an exponential rise in financing towards climate change mitigation in Egypt and across the region by over 100%.”
DCarbon has facilitated MOUs and contracts supporting climate change mitigation and sustainability with investments valued at over USD 120 million across diverse sectors, including energy, health, petrochemicals, oil and gas, and real estate among others.
N Gage and DCarbon announce strategic integration accelerating climate action and sustainability
In Egypt and the MENA region
COP 27 anticipated to catalyze financing surge towards climate change mitigation in Egypt and MENA by over 100%
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.