COP 27 anticipated to catalyze financing surge towards climate change mitigation in Egypt and MENA by over 100%



Cairo: N Gage, the region’s first Egypt-based public policy and government affairs consultancy, and D-Carbon, spearheading advisory on climate change mitigation and sustainability, announced an integration partnership to help companies and organizations in Egypt and across MENA transform their climate and sustainability pledges to on-ground progress.



With the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference on the horizon, the impetus towards driving action on climate change and sustainability is shaping local and global policies. N Gage and DCarbon’s integration is the convergence of forward-looking public and climate policy expertise bringing together over 20 policy and sustainability specialists backed by eight specialized centers of excellence.



Designated in May 2022 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the COP27 Knowledge, Communication and Advocacy partner, N Gage’s partnership with DCarbon now allows organizations to benefit from an unmatched proposition to reinforce their climate action and sustinability narrative by implementing transformative policies towards net-zero carbon targets.



Karim Refaat, Chairman and CEO of N Gage said, “We’re very excited to announce this partnership harnessing years of specialized expertise at the fore of policy-making and climate action. The need for solutions that address the challenges we face globally on the climate and sustainability fronts is imminent and we share a genuine belief that sustainability today should transcend pledges, and that action towards climate change mitigation should top public and private policy agendas. Our partnership with DCarbon bolsters our capacity to achieve this with immediate and lasting impact for communities, businesses and governments.”



Ehab Shalaby, Chairman of DCarbon Egypt, said, “Effective partnerships are at the heart of policymaking. By leveraging our combined capacity and expertise, I am confident that DCarbon and N Gage can take on the day’s biggest challenge, driving local and regional breakthroughs to address the substanial regional SDG financing gap that lies before us. Driven by the momentum and impact of COP 27, I expect an exponential rise in financing towards climate change mitigation in Egypt and across the region by over 100%.”



DCarbon has facilitated MOUs and contracts supporting climate change mitigation and sustainability with investments valued at over USD 120 million across diverse sectors, including energy, health, petrochemicals, oil and gas, and real estate among others.