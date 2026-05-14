Agreement in line with capability roadmap of Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC) for excellence in engine repairs

Dubai, UAE, Emirates has signed an agreement with GE Aerospace for technical and training consultancy to develop comprehensive piece part component repair capabilities for GE90 and GP 7200 engines.

The agreement was signed by Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer and Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, Commercial Engines & Services, GE Aerospace at the Emirates Group Headquarters.

The agreement will support the expansion of the Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC), a US$ 300 million investment to scale up infrastructure and capabilities to maintain, repair and overhaul engines in Emirates’ fleet of aircraft. Specifically, GE Aerospace will provide technical consultancy to Emirates in setting up the piece part component repair line, as well as in knowledge transfer to the EEMC team for best practices and benchmarks in component repair.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer said: “We are delighted to take a strategic step in upscaling our engine repair capabilities by investing in infrastructure and partnering with GE Aerospace to support our vision for world-class engine repairs and maintenance.

The agreement with GE Aerospace will be pivotal to provide our workforce with the specialised skills needed for piece part component repair for the GE90 and GP 7200 engines that power our Boeing 777 and a part of our Airbus A380 fleet. Combined with the expansion of our Engine Maintenance Centre in Dubai, this will position Emirates Engineering as a centre of excellence for engine repairs providing efficient and seamless engine serviceability for Emirates.”

Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, Commercial Engines & Services, GE Aerospace, said “Emirates is a valued customer and an important partner. GE Aerospace is proud to support Emirates as it expands its engine repair capabilities and further strengthens the long-term capability of UAE’s aviation ecosystem. This agreement reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to support our customers in-service fleets for the entirety of their life cycle.”

Emirates Engineering provides comprehensive engineering, line and base maintenance support for Emirates’ fleet of over 270 Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and Airbus A350 aircraft at its state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai. The Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre was established in 2014 and provides repair and maintenance services for aircraft engines in the Emirates fleet.

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