Signaling customer-centric innovation and service excellence by introducing a cloud-based innovative approach to the region’s automotive care

Dubai, UAE: MySyara, a leading digital car servicing platform, and Mobil, a global brand in automotive lubricants, have joined forces to launch a series of cloud garages across the UAE – a first of its kind in the Middle East – to elevate customer experience and deliver unparalleled convenience and reliability.

With seamless offline-to-online integration, customers can book appointments, schedule services, arrange pick up & drop off, and monitor servicing progress through the MySyara mobile application, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

This new five-year agreement between MySyara and Mobil UAE is a transformative leap forward in the automotive service industry that will focus on enhancing customer experience with end-to-end transparency at affordable prices.

Anser Latheef, Co-founder of MySyara, said, “At MySyara, our mission is to simplify the automotive experience for car owners. We are steering away from traditional car servicing and adopting an innovative approach to automotive care that’s tailored to the needs of today’s consumers. Together with Mobil UAE, we are looking forward to introducing this revolutionary concept in the region that will not only deliver unmatched value to our customers but also set a new standard for automotive care in the UAE.”

Philippe Dupin, General Manager of Mobil UAE, said, "Mobil 1 is the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand and we have been a decades-long leader in engine protection, premium quality, iconic performance, technology and innovation. By combining our Mobil 1 products with MySyara’s innovative car servicing techniques, our customers will be receiving the best of both worlds’ experience.”

Launched in 2019, MySyara began as a start-up offering doorstep car care. Today, the company has expanded to a fully integrated automotive company that offers a full suite of services including preventative and corrective car services, spare parts distribution, fleet management and emergency roadside services.

MySyara is providing a digitally enabled infrastructure to a network of cloud garages equipped with state-of-the-art workshops that are manned by highly skilled technicians. This initiative will enhance operational efficiency while ensuring the highest quality of service delivery.

MySyara is a UAE-based on-demand automotive tech company co-founded by automotive entrepreneurs Chirenj Chandran & Anser Latheef offering a variety of services, including door-to-door car servicing, car detailing, emergency repairs, window tinting, and eco-friendly waterless carwashing. Established in 2019, MySyara aims to provide convenient and reliable car care services directly to car owners, saving them time, money and effort.



MOBIL UAE (EMALU UAE) is a leading lubricant supplier in the United Arab Emirates. They are a joint venture between ExxonMobil and GIBCA Group and market internationally renowned Mobil lubricants, greases, and specialty products.

