Dubai, UAE – Mysk Moon Retreat, the prominent destination for hands-on glamping and desert adventures amidst the dunes of Mleiha and Al Faya Mountains in Sharjah, reopens its doors for the winter season.

Starting from 1st of October, guests can enjoy an unparalleled experience and ignite the adventurous spirit across the desert of Sharjah with exciting day-trekking, horseback riding, dune bashing, paragliding, and have a wonder-filled night under the star-spangled sky. Mysk Moon Retreat is providing a special 25% early bird discount for all the bookings made before end of September for stays between 1 and 15 October 2022.

Moon Retreat is located far from the madding crowd in Mleiha Desert, close to Mleiha Archeological Centre and features 10 domes and 6 tents, most with private temperature-controlled pools and barbecue terraces, with both mountain and desert views.

An Arabic coffee ceremony by sunset, stargazing, or a hands-on barbeque dinner are merely examples of activities to do at night. The retreat represents an escape like no other, an authentic getaway experience creating a lifetime of memories.

Moon Retreat is part of Sharjah Collection by Mysk that includes an impressive collection of unique retreats redefining the luxury, glamping and wellness concepts in the region with the right balance of luxurious accommodation and intimate encounters with the natural landscape.

The ccollection is also providing exceptional experiences for visitors staying during October with a 30% discount at Mysk Kingfisher, Badayer and Al Faya Retreat, for bookings made 10 days prior to arrival. Sharjah Collection by Mysk comprises a group of impressive and private tents and pools with stunning outdoor activities such as stargazing, private bonfire, romantic cabana dinner by the beach, romantic dinner in the dunes or Al Bury dinner at Al Badayer, and outdoor movie under the stars.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat represents a unique gateway to a world of conservation and is the only one of its kind in the UAE. It provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy a memorable break at Kalba along the Sharjah East coast with exclusive beach experience and a wide array of wildlife.

Ideally located at Al Madam area in the sweeping dunes of central Sharjah, Mysk Al Badayer comprises spacious rooms and tents all with private pools and offering a range of activities including desert safaris, sandboarding, dune bashing and falconry displays. The retreat includes a 600 sqm outdoor pool mimicking an oasis in the desert sands and opens from 8.00 am to midnight for walk-in and in-house guests.

Mysk Al Faya provides a full book out option for a total of 10 guests with no contact with anyone offering unrivalled serenity, exclusivity and privacy offering the opportunity to explore the famed archaeological site, alongside intense stargazing and other action-packed desert activities.

Sharjah Collection represents the Emirates’ hidden gems redefining the luxury, glamping and wellness concepts in the region. Comprising an impressive collection of unique retreats, Sharjah Collection provides an exclusive lodging experience with a focus on nature, culture and heritage with retreats purposefully located in key locations throughout the emirate of Sharjah and offering a distinctive opportunity to experience the Arabian lifestyle in a friendly atmosphere where fellow travellers are the beating heart.

Sharjah Collection by Mysk is a luxury hospitality brand launched and developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) that is currently leading a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects, with a total value of more than AED 12 billion (USD 3 billion) and covering a total land space of more than 12 million sqm across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions. Sharjah Collection retreats include Mysk Kingfisher, Al Badayer, Al Faya and Moon Retreat and is managed by Shaza Hotels, the leading hotel management company dedicated to providing true Arabian hospitality inspired by the traditions and culture of various countries along the Silk Route.

For reservations E-mail: reservations.sharjahcollection@myskhotels.com