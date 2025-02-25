Award follows period of sustained growth for platform in India

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE, the first global platform for online crane rental, has received a prestigious award celebrating innovation in the fields of engineering, infrastructure and construction.



Dubai-based MYCRANE scooped the “Global Platform For Innovative Online Crane Rental” prize at the 11th annual EPC World Awards, held on February 21st at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi, India.



The award follows a period of sustained growth for MYCRANE in India, where the platform now has over 1,300 users which includes more than 550 customers, generating hundreds of rental enquiries every month. MYCRANE continues to add 10% more users monthly.



Its valued clients in India include the largest industrial names, such as Larsen & Toubro, Tata, KP Energy, Macawaber Beekay, Birla Corp, Megha Engineering and NCC, as well as global brands including Linde, Technip, Thyssenkrupp, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel and Siemens Gamesa.



Worldwide, MYCRANE has more than 1,700 registered crane rental companies offering in excess of 14,000 cranes – collectively forming the biggest fleet of cranes in the world.



Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO said: “This award reaffirms MYCRANE’s mission to benefit the entire crane rental industry by providing a seamless, digital-first solution that enhances efficiency and transparency. We dedicate this award to our incredible team, partners and clients who continue to support our vision.



“As MYCRANE expands in India, we remain committed to making crane rental faster, easier, and more rewarding for all involved.”



Ashishkumar Tiwari, regional sales director for India and Middle East, adds: “By connecting customers with nearby cranes, MYCRANE helps reduce rental costs and encourages competition, benefiting both customers and suppliers.



“With hundreds of monthly enquiries on MYCRANE, our suppliers can quickly deploy their machines, leading to higher profitability and better equipment utilization. Notably, our recent customer requests have included cranes up to 1,250 tonnes, demonstrating MYCRANE's capability to handle heavy lifting requirements - going up to 4,000 tonnes.”



For more information and to register at MYCRANE as a client or supplier, visit www.my-crane.com

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk



MYCRANE via:

Info@my-crane.com