Transparent bidding interface now live at my-crane.com

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE, the first global platform for online crane rental, has launched a powerful new MYCRANE Auction feature, designed to improve transparency, accelerate rentals and deliver greater value for both customers and suppliers.



MYCRANE Auction supports multiple auction types—including reverse auctions, forward auctions, and sprint formats—giving customers full flexibility in how they engage with suppliers. At launch, the reverse auction format is expected to be the most commonly used, particularly for high-value, urgent, or competitive rental jobs.



Accessible via the main rental platform, the system enables users to receive live bids from verified equipment providers in real time. This dynamic bidding process not only helps customers achieve cost savings—often in the range of 10–20%—but also reduces procurement timelines by as much as 60%, according to MYCRANE projections.



“From day one, MYCRANE has sought to simplify and modernize the crane rental process,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO. “With the introduction of our auction module, we’re taking another big step forward—offering customers complete visibility of supplier pricing in real time, while helping our partners compete on a level playing field.”



For customers, MYCRANE Auction provides enhanced control over timing and scope, side-by-side comparison of all offers, and improved decision-making through a transparent bidding interface. Verified suppliers can compete either directly on the platform or, in cases where a quote has been submitted offline, be invited to join the auction and bid against other offers in real time.



While the module is initially available for crane rental jobs, it will soon be extended to include transport services. Suppliers will have the option to initiate their own auctions—for example, to move cranes or boom lifts using qualified transport providers.



“MYCRANE Auction removes uncertainty from the process,” added Geikalo. “For suppliers, it provides a transparent and efficient way to win more jobs, reduce time spent on negotiations, and gain access to high-value opportunities—all while ensuring they are competing fairly on the merits of their service, availability, and pricing. Soon, they’ll also be able to use the tool to arrange transport more efficiently.”



Early adopters of reverse auction tools in other industries—such as heavy equipment, spare parts, and industrial services—have consistently reported strong results. Cost savings of 10–15% are typical, alongside greater supplier transparency and faster sourcing cycles.



The feature is optional and can be used at the discretion of the customer. MYCRANE expects it will initially be used in around 20–30% of all transactions, especially where speed, complexity or cost control are key factors.

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.