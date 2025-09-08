Express delivery of health, wellness, beauty and prescription medicine across five emirates in UAE, to be delivered within 90 minutes

myAster has already received 2.8 million+ downloads since launch in UAE.

The platform was recently launched in KSA, offering health, wellness, beauty and pharmacy products along with doctor appointment bookings at Aster Hospitals.

Dubai, UAE: myAster, the region’s pioneering omnichannel healthcare platform by Aster DM Healthcare, has expanded its pharmacy and wellness delivery services beyond Dubai, bringing round-the-clock express delivery of medicines, health supplements, beauty care, and daily wellness essentials to patients in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. With this expansion, patients across the five Emirates can now rely on 24x7 Express delivery – distinct from myAster’s standard delivery option – for faster, more convenient access to healthcare and wellness needs at their doorstep.

The expansion is driven by the rising demand for doorstep access not only to prescription medicines, but also to a broad spectrum of wellness and beauty products, including vitamins, nutritional supplements, skincare, mother-and-baby care, and personal essentials. Building on the strong adoption of myAster’s 60-minute delivery service in Dubai, the model is now being scaled across other Emirates to meet the growing need for convenient and reliable healthcare access closer to home. This milestone also marks myAster’s evolution from a city-focused service into a nationwide digital health and wellness ecosystem.

Commenting on the expansion, Nalla Karunanithy, CEO of Digital Health and E-Commerce, Aster DM Healthcare said, “myAster was built to transform how people access healthcare, making it faster, easier, and more reliable. This expansion is not just about convenience, but about building a health and wellness ecosystem that truly revolves around patients. By expanding our express delivery, 24x7 delivery services to more Emirates, myAster is catering to the evolving lifestyle and health needs of today’s consumers who value both convenience and holistic wellbeing.”

Since its launch in July 2022, myAster has transformed healthcare access in the region, becoming the UAE’s first integrated healthcare superapp. With more than 2.8 million downloads myAster has already touched more than 2 million lives in past 3 years. In FY24 alone, it facilitated over 1 million appointment bookings, with two-thirds of all physical appointments at Aster now made through the app.

myAster continues to evolve into a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem, bringing together pharmacy, health, and wellness in one place. Users can access teleconsultations, book in-person appointments, receive lab reports, and manage chronic conditions, while also shopping for wellness and beauty essentials that support everyday living. With its recent launch in Saudi Arabia and nationwide expansion of 24x7 Express delivery across the UAE, myAster is positioned to become the region’s most inclusive and accessible health and wellness platform.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.