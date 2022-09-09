Dubai: 'My Food’ initiative, implemented by Dubai Municipality, has secured the Global Business Excellence Award in the ‘Outstanding New Product/Service category (showcased this year)’. The initiative was launched by the Municipality following its efforts to promote digital transformation across its system and services pertaining to food safety. The municipality aims at automating its system to match the pace of technological developments in the industry and save time and effort for customers while adhering to the provisions of the Food Safety Department to maintain the highest international standards.

Digitisation and automation of various basic operations of the food safety system are necessary for the ‘My Food’ initiative. It aims at meeting the expectations of the Food Safety department’s customers and enhancing their happiness, by offering integrated services with concerned authorities. The initiative saves time, effort, and cost of service delivery and additionally limits paper consumption, which minimises environmental impact.

This initiative marks the first digital transformation journey by a regulatory authority to improve food safety in Dubai. Furthermore, this initiative empowers the community to encourage food institutions to adhere to safety standards by evaluating food institutions and goods which are registered on the Dubai Municipality’s mobile application.

The Global Business Excellence Awards recognises businesses for their exceptional efforts across various sectors. The municipality's achievement in this award demonstrated its efforts and commitment to providing all the elements which ensure the community’s happiness and satisfaction among society's members