Abu Dhabi & Dubai, UAE — Music Nation Copyrights Management (“MusicNation”), the premier collective rights management organization in the United Arab Emirates, has been named to Billboard Arabia’s inaugural Power List, a new annual ranking that highlights the executives and organizations shaping the future of the music industry across the Middle East and North Africa.

The recognition underscores MusicNation’s continued leadership in establishing itself as a central player in the UAE’s rapidly expanding creative community. Under the direction of founder and Chairwoman Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, the company has strengthened music rights infrastructure, expanded international partnerships and helped advance the adoption of modern royalty, licensing, and rights-management technologies.

In its profile, Billboard Arabia noted MusicNation is the “leading entity in the United Arab Emirates in the field of music rights management,” citing the company’s commitment to a “sustainable and transparent” ecosystem built on innovation and global standards. The outlet also highlighted the company’s ongoing collaborations with international rights organizations Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) and SoundExchange, which are “strengthening the long-term growth of the industry” through more efficient and transparent rights tracking and royalty distribution.

“I am honored Billboard Arabia included MusicNation on its inaugural Power List,” Al Mubarak said. “This recognition reflects the work of our entire team and our partners who share our commitment to creating a music rights environment that is fair, modern, and aligned with international best practices. We will continue to focus on solutions that empower creators and support a sustainable development of the industry.”

Since its establishment, MusicNation has been focused on providing rights holders, including artists, songwriters, composers, publishers and record labels, with infrastructure and expertise that ensure fair compensation and consistent protections for their work. The company, permitted by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, is introducing licensing and rights-management solutions serving businesses, venues, broadcasters and digital platforms throughout the country.

With a leadership team bringing more than 70 years of combined experience across global and regional music markets, MusicNation continues to help advance the UAE’s position as a global hub for creative industries and a destination for investment and innovation in the music sector.

