Museum of the Future’s ‘Tomorrow, Today” exhibition to host the concept car for the first time in the region

The A6 Avant e-tron concept boasts fast charging with 270 kW – 300 km range in just 10 minutes

MIDDLE EAST — Audi Middle East collaborates with the Museum of the Future to present the next model of Audi’s future electrically powered A6 Luxury Class: the Avant. The concept car will be seen for the first time in the region at the museum’s ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition, highlighting the mutual forward-thinking anticipation for tomorrow’s mobility.

Hosted at the Museum of the Future’s Tomorrow Today exhibition, the exclusive showcase is part of an official partnership between Audi Middle East and the Museum of the Future, the first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, Audi was welcomed as the museum’s official automotive partner, aligning on the ambition for future progress.

The Tomorrow Today exhibition explores the contrasting ways in which technology can shape the future by contributing to solving societal and environmental challenges. It features an array of prototypes and current products, including mobility concepts.

An icon of innovation that’s shaping the future, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is the third of many planned exclusive activities at the museum. Earlier this year, the brand revealed its first showcar, the Audi AI:ME, a concept vehicle with a vision of automated driving for megacities of tomorrow as well as the skysphere concept, a car set to redefine luxury of the future, changing what we know about mobility and designed to offer its occupants captivating, world-class experiences.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept projects a design of elegant proportions which anticipate future Audi production models, on the new PPE technology platform, and offers clues about how dynamic and elegant the electrically powered luxury class from the brand with the four rings will look.

As for the PPE technology, it will ensure that what the car’s lines imply is translated into a standard of dynamic driving performance and everyday suitability befitting use for long drives. That means that, in the future, an Audi A6 e-tron will gleam with up to 700 kilometers of range depending on the drive system and model variant.

Majed Jakka Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, commented: “Our partnership with Audi showcases cutting-edge technology shaping the future of urban mobility and clean transportation. It also underlines Dubai’s position as a platform for the world’s leading brands, talents, and experts to collaborate and innovate. As a leading city of the future, Dubai provides an ecosystem for today’s trailblazers to imagine and forge solutions to tomorrow’s challenges. The Museum of the Future is at the heart of that ecosystem, and we look forward to welcoming more partners as our content evolves in the coming months. The new addition to the museum’s exhibition reaffirms its position as an open laboratory to promote creativity and innovation in a number of sectors, including transport.”

The Museum of the Future represents a permanent exhibition to showcase and review different aspects of the future and the most important technologies that will shape it. As well as an architectural icon, it is a platform to study the future, design its ideas and create deep discussions about its trends in all scientific, economic, environmental, and social sectors.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: “The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept is an icon of innovation that will shape mobility and it is here, ahead of schedule to offer a glimpse of the future, at the Museum of the Future. The museum’s blueprint for progress aligns seamlessly with the Audi brand; therefore, it is an exciting development to bring this concept car to the exhibition and showcase the brand’s evolutionary leap into the e-tron era. We are excited for guests to come see the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept on display and experience Audi’s forward-thinking anticipation for tomorrow’s mobility.”

An icon of innovation that’s shaping the future, ahead of schedule, the exhibition will allow guests to experience Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept for the first time in the Middle East.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept model will be hosted at the Museum of the Future from July 16th until the 11th of August 2022, at the Audi ‘Today, Tomorrow’ exhibition on the second floor.

For more information about Audi’s partnership with Museum of the Future, visit https://museumofthefuture.ae/en

The Museum of the Future is the first museum of its kind. Built to transform the very perception of the future as we know it, the unique structure has become home to several immersive future environments that aim to position visitors in an empowering version of the future. Through distinctive themes, it elicits a world we thought we could only experience 50 years from now. Visitors become active participants in an expansive experience that taps into all five senses. By meaningfully merging aspects of science, technology and spirituality, the Museum inspires humanity to re-imagine the future and all its possibilities.

One of the most complex and ambitious projects ever executed, with an instantly iconic inimitable exterior. Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.