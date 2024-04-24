Muscat: Muscat Municipality unveiled details of its latest project in the Ministries District, named Al Khuwair Square. This development features the Sultanate of Oman's tallest flagpole standing at a towering height of 126 metres.

The meeting was graced by the presence of His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, along with His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, and Harssha Shetty, CEO of Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel in Oman, which financed this monumental project.

The project spans an area of 18,000 square metres and includes a myriad of recreational amenities. Alongside the flagpole, the square features lush green areas, palm trees, walking and cycling paths, an outdoor arts and crafts exhibition, a skate park and designated areas for sports activities. The project also boasts public amenities such as restrooms and a parking lot with 107 spaces. As a result, the space will be a sanctuary for leisure and outdoor sports enthusiasts, making it a stunning addition to the heart of the capital, Muscat.

The flagpole at Al Khuwair Square will stand as Oman's tallest man-made structure, surpassing the height of a 40-story building. It will be constructed from 135 tons of steel, and the Omani flag adorning the pole will measure 18 metres in length and 31.5 metres in width. It is also equipped with a warning light system for aircraft.

His Excellency Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi appreciated the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors in realising this initiative. His Excellency pointed out that we anticipate hoisting the Omani flag atop the new flagpole during the country's fifty-fourth National Day celebrations of the Glorious Renaissance this November."

In his remarks, His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi said, "What sets this project apart is its exemplary model of cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors, aligned towards serving the objectives of Oman's Vision 2040. The Al Khuwair Square project, exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between the Muscat Governorate, represented by Muscat Municipality, and Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel, a leading iron and steel producer in the region and globally. It serves as a pioneering model for synergising efforts in initiatives with multifaceted impacts."

Harssha Shetty added, "We take pride in partnering with the Muscat Governorate to realise this groundbreaking project and erect Oman's tallest flagpole, inspiring future generations to perpetually strive for progress and success. As an Omani company established 15 years ago, Jindal Shadeed has emerged as one of the region's largest iron and steel producers, spearheading green industrialisation initiatives in Oman and beyond. With this remarkable journey, we present this architectural marvel as a gift to the people and government of Oman, who have tirelessly supported our collective success. On behalf of Venkatesh Jindal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jindal Group in Oman, I congratulate Oman on this pioneering stride towards progress and prosperity."

Construction on the Al Khuwair Square project commenced following the completion of all necessary engineering studies and obtaining requisite permits. The project is scheduled for an official inauguration during the fifty-fourth National Day celebrations.