Dubai, UAE: musafir.com, the UAE’s leading travel management platform, today announced the official launch of musafirtag, a next-generation booking tool tailored for travel agents, sub-agents, and reseller partners across the GCC and beyond. The unveiling took place at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, reinforcing musafir.com’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation in the region’s travel trade ecosystem.

Built for the modern travel professional, musafirtag combines robust Agent Tools, an intelligent Back Office, and a supplier-facing Extranet—all housed in one seamless interface. Travel agents gain access to a full inventory including Flights, Hotels, Transfers, Activities, and Visas, with real-time booking capabilities, scalable controls, and deep customization options.

“musafirtag is more than a product—it’s our bold step forward in reshaping the B2B travel landscape across the region. We’ve brought together deep industry insight and cutting-edge technology to build a platform that empowers every agent, every sub-agent, and every customer touch point,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani Chairman and Co-Founder of musafir.com.

What Sets “musafirtag” Apart

Unmatched Flight Connectivity: Access to multiple GDS providers, combined with direct integrations with low-cost carriers. One of the first in the UAE to integrate Emirates’ New Distribution Capability (NDC) .

Access to multiple GDS providers, combined with direct integrations with low-cost carriers. One of the first in the UAE to integrate . Smart Agent Management: Customize access, markups, commissions, and credit limits across a multi-tiered agent hierarchy, making the platform ideal for scaling regional networks.

Customize access, markups, commissions, and credit limits across a multi-tiered agent hierarchy, making the platform ideal for scaling regional networks. White-Labelling & Custom Branding: Agents can launch fully-branded travel portals with real-time engines and curated content, turning resellers into independent travel brands.

Agents can launch fully-branded travel portals with real-time engines and curated content, turning resellers into independent travel brands. Live Dashboards & Reporting: Stay on top of every booking, cancellation, and sale with customizable reporting dashboards—filtered by agent, market, or product.

Stay on top of every booking, cancellation, and sale with customizable reporting dashboards—filtered by agent, market, or product. Inventory Management System (Charter Module): to manage bulk inventory and special fares

to manage bulk inventory and special fares Unified Platform, Multiple Services: From flights inventory to visa offers, holiday packages, hotels, transfers and activities everything is managed within one powerful ecosystem.

musafirtag isn’t just a technology launch, it is a strategic move to empower regional travel professionals with the tools to compete and grow in an increasingly digital economy. With built-in CRM capabilities, booking insights, secure transactions, and partner management tools, the platform ensures agents can focus more on selling and less on admin.

“With musafirtag, we’re putting cutting-edge tools directly into the hands of travel agents—because they’re the ones driving the industry forward,” said Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com. “We’ve built a platform that’s smart, scalable, and future-ready—so our partners can spend less time on operations and more time growing their business.”

Powering the Future with Visa Automation & Emirates NDC

Moreover, musafir.com is simplifying travel with its powerful Visa API Suite, built for OTAs, travel agencies, and enterprise platforms. This easy-to-integrate tool automates the entire visa process—from checking requirements to uploading documents and tracking applications in real-time. It supports bulk submissions, customizable workflows, and even white-labelling for a seamless, branded experience.

“The Visa API is a breakthrough for our partners who’ve long struggled with fragmented, manual visa processes. With this powerful suite, we’re helping businesses automate, personalize, and accelerate the visa journey—whether it’s for an individual tourist or a corporate group. It’s about creating seamless experiences and stronger trust with customers,” said Gadoya.

On the flight front, musafir.com has also become one of the first in the UAE to integrate Emirates’ New Distribution Capability (NDC) across all its platforms—including musafirtag. This unlocks special fares, real-time pricing, live availability, and ancillaries like baggage, meals, and upgrades—features not available via traditional GDS systems.

“The Emirates NDC rollout gives our partners a real edge—smarter options, better fares, and a more personalized experience for their customers,” Gadoya added.

Exclusive ATM 2025 Offers Give Early Adopters a Competitive Edge

As part of its launch, musafir.com is offering an exclusive introductory package for travel agents who register for musafirtag during Arabian Travel Market 2025. Benefits include zero credit card charges and no service fees on GDS and low-cost carrier bookings—available only for a limited time. Agents can also unlock exclusive fares for SOTO bookings, enjoy up to $25 off NDC bookings on select airlines, access up to 20% off through direct airline deals, and benefit from special pricing on Emirates bulk bookings.

musafirtag will begin rolling out across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other MENA markets starting May 2025, with additional features and markets coming soon. Travel professionals attending ATM can experience musafirtag in action at musafir.com, Dubai World Trade Centre, from 28 April to 1 May.