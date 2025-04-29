Hong Kong expands its Halal offerings, demonstrating a strong commitment to meeting the discerning needs of Middle Eastern travellers.

Dubai, UAE: Hong Kong — a city where ancient temples meet neon skylines, and street food shares space with luxury retail — is now set to become a top travel choice for GCC tourists, thanks to a new strategic partnership between musafir.com, the UAE’s leading travel platform, and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, marks a major milestone in Hong Kong’s efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East. The agreement was formalised by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Chairman and Co-Founder of musafir.com, and Ms. Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director of HKTB, in the presence of Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com, and Miss Rosanna Law, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

As part of the partnership, musafir.com will introduce tailored travel packages that include flights, hotel stays and curated itineraries, and Arabic-language support, along with a dedicated landing page to streamline the booking process for GCC audiences.

Recognised as the 4th most Muslim-friendly non-OIC destination in the Mastercard-Crescent Rating Global Muslim Travel Index 2024, Hong Kong has significantly expanded its Halal-certified dining options — with over 160 establishments as of February 2025. The city has also rolled out prayer facilities and luxury-focused experiences through its “Travel in Luxe Hong Kong” program, which includes private shopping concierge services, VIP access to Hong Kong Disneyland, and helicopter tours over Victoria Harbour.

“Our partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board is rooted in a shared vision: to offer meaningful and unforgettable journeys for our customers,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Chairman and Co-Founder of musafir.com. “Hong Kong’s blend of heritage, modernity, and premium experiences makes it an ideal destination for GCC travellers seeking both adventure and indulgence.”

“With Hong Kong’s increasing halal offerings and its strong commitment to boosting tourism from the GCC region, our collaboration comes at a perfect time,” stated Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com. “Hong Kong is a destination of wonders, where East meets West — from its iconic skyscrapers and luxury shopping districts to serene islands, heritage-rich temples, and breathtaking hiking trails. Through this new partnership, we aim to showcase these diverse experiences to GCC travellers with curated campaigns.”

"This collaboration with musafir.com is a significant step in our efforts to elevate Hong Kong as a premier destination for GCC travellers. Our unique blend of tradition and modernity makes the city an ideal spot for those seeking adventure and cultural richness. Together, we aim to reach a broader audience and invite GCC travellers to discover the diverse experiences that Hong Kong has to offer." said Ms. Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

From serene islands and hiking trails to bustling street markets and cultural landmarks, Hong Kong offers something for every type of traveller:

Families can enjoy the magic of Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, and the all-new Water World Ocean Park.

Culture seekers can explore heritage sites like Man Mo Temple and Tai Kwun – Centre for Heritage and Arts.

Nature lovers are drawn to over 260 islands and scenic trails like Dragon's Back.

Luxury travellers will find premium wellness retreats, world-class shopping, and five-star culinary experiences.

Foodies can sample everything from Michelin-starred dim sum to authentic Cantonese street eats.

About musafir.com

musafir.com is a leading online travel agency. musafir.com was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani and Sachin Gadoya in August 2007 to serve leisure customers, branching out into business travel in 2017. musafir.com has a presence across four countries: the UAE, Qatar, India and now KSA. Offering flights to over 3,000 destinations, hotel stays at more than 1 million properties around the world, holiday experiences and much more, services provided by musafir.com include search & bookings on numerous flights and hotels, tourist visa (application & assistance), international tourist visa assistance, and holiday packages. musafir.com manages corporate travel for more than 1000 companies in GCC. musafir.com is the GSA partner for Fly Egypt and Salam Air. Since its inception, musafir.com has served over a million customers through its flagship website & branch network.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with maximizing the contribution of tourism to Hong Kong’s economy and upholding Hong Kong as a world-class travel destination. The HKTB works in partnership with relevant government departments and organizations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism, to market and promote Hong Kong worldwide, while enhancing visitors’ experiences through providing diverse and high quality tourism products and services. The HKTB has a worldwide network of 15 offices and has representatives in seven different markets.