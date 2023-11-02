Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Munjz, the leading Saudi-based prop-tech company is thrilled to announce its participation in two prominent property events this month in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Munjz’s CEO, Mr. Abdullah AlDaij, was recognised yesterday at the RESTATEX event for his involvement of property management solutions. The cloud platform has also signed an agreement with Tarmeem Charity to allow complimentary access to Munjz Connect platform for its underprivileged families. Munjz will also be participating at the Saudi Proptech Summit on November 6th and 7th.

RESTATEX, recognized as one of the region's foremost real estate exhibitions, unites industry leaders, real estate developers, prop-tech innovators, and key stakeholders. Participating and speaking at the event, Munjz’s cutting-edge property management solutions takes center stage offering valuable insights to guests during the four day event. On the first day of the esteemed CEO and founder, Mr. Abdullah AlDaij spoke on the contributions of Munjz’s property management solutions.

In addition, Munjz is privileged to confirm its participation in the Saudi Proptech Summit 2023 during November 6th and 7th in Riyadh as part of the portfolio partnership with Watheeq. The summit serves as a gathering ground for leading proptech companies and investors, fostering discussions on the industry's latest developments, trends, and innovations.

Over the two day event, Munjz will delve into its pioneering prop-tech platform, particularly in the management of real estate, commercial, and residential facilities. The exhibition will also serve as a platform for Munjz to present its distinctive and unique features of its platform and services, attendees can expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of the company and its innovative approach.

Mr Abdullah AlDaij comments, "Munjz's commitment to revolutionizing property management through these strategic partnerships is in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030. Through the platform, our partners are able to manage their properties all in one place. As we embrace the future of property management, we value participation in both events to provide our insights and innovative solutions.

Munjz's is also honored to announce a new partnership with Tarmeem Charity in aim to provide underprivileged families with complimentary access to Munjz's Connect platform services. By joining forces with Tarmeem Charity, Munjz's is actively working to ensure that its cutting-edge property management solutions are accessible to those in need”.

For more information about Munjz and its groundbreaking property management solutions, please visit https://munjz.com.