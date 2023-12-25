Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Munjz, the leading Saudi-based prop-tech cloud platform, is reshaping the Kingdom's facility management sector with Munjz Market and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. The Munjz Market platform, aimed at simplifying operations, reflects Munjz's dedication to providing unparalleled technical, operational, and financial support. Through the integration of Munjz App and Munjz Market, the company is enhancing technical abilities, optimizing operational efficiency, and ensuring a steady team income while managing finances effectively.

Munjz Market is strategically positioned to cater to a diverse range of sectors, addressing the unique needs from the construction to contracting sector offering a wide range of services, this comprehensive approach ensures that Munjz Market becomes an indispensable tool for a wide spectrum of businesses within the facility management landscape. Munjz Market is designed to enhance the user experience, including operation management for the complete marketplace, to manage the team and data, real-time in-app chat and accurate insights. These features collectively contribute to streamlining processes, fostering communication, and providing businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions.

Abdullah AlDaij, Founder and CEO of Munjz, expressed his excitement, stating, "Munjz Market is not just a tool; it's a strategic ally for businesses, enabling them to thrive in the digital era of facility management. Munjz continues to set new standards for efficiency, growth, and collaboration within the property management sector, while Munjz Market serves as a cornerstone for the industry's digital transformation.”

Munjz fosters a collaborative environment, where shared services and innovative solutions contribute to the overall advancement of the facility management sector. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Ayen, a residential inspection and consultant company, as well as Ejari and Lease, “Rent Now, Pay Later” proptech companies. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and providing comprehensive solutions positions Munjz as a leader in the prop-tech space.

For more information about Munjz and its groundbreaking property management solutions, please visit https://munjz.com.

About Munjz

Munjz, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a PropTech solution platform that has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the property management landscape since its establishment in 2017. Originally starting out as a B2C-focused entity, Munjz strategically changed to a B2B-oriented approach in 2021. Munjz’s property management platform unifies property owners, managers, residents, and service providers to streamline their operations. Ushering in a new era of digital efficiency, Munjz is bolstered by visionary leadership, strategic alliances, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Munjz is available and operates in 17 cities across Saudi.

