Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today a new Board of Directors for local portfolio company Gulf Air Group Holding B.S.C. (Closed), under the chairmanship of Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi.

The new Board of Directors shall comprise the following members:

H.E. Shaikh Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa

Mrs. Sara Ahmed Buhiji

Mrs. Fatema Bashar Al Hasan

Mr. Ali Moosa Shafiee

Mr. Tarek Abdulaziz Sultan

Mr. Charlie Foreman

Mr. Faisal Ali Al Jalahma

Mr. Alaa Abdulkhaleq Saeed

This aligns with Mumtalakat's strategic priorities to proactively manage its portfolio and drive sustainable growth that supports the aviation industry's contribution to Bahrain's economic recovery. Key facets of Mumtalakat's strategy include active asset management, strengthening board governance, and generating stable financial returns.

Mumtalakat expressed its gratitude and deepest appreciation towards the former Chairman and Board members for their exceptional service and contribution during their tenure.

Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport Company are companies under Gulf Air Group Holding.

Mumtalakat’s portfolio consists of over 50 companies, including some of the Kingdom’s leading companies such as Alba, Batelco, National Bank of Bahrain and Gulf Air. In addition, the fund includes direct international investments and co-investments managed by leading international funds.

