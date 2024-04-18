Fawaz Alhokair launches Mumtada Medical Company, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation goal to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare and to enhance the local workforce.

Mass General Brigham has been selected as the collaboration partner to advise on Mumtada Medical Company’s inaugural rehabilitation hospital in Riyadh.

Riyadh facility to launch in 2024, with 200 beds, 27 specialized clinics and 17 dialysis units. Additional facilities across KSA are under development.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: – Mumtada Medical Company - a specialized rehabilitation and long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) company founded by prominent business leader Fawaz Alhokair - and Mass General Brigham today announce a collaboration aimed at advancing rehabilitation and LTPAC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). As a first step of what is envisioned to be a long-term strategic relationship in KSA, Mass General Brigham will support Mumtada Medical Company with the establishment of its inaugural rehabilitation hospital in Riyadh, to be named Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in addressing the growing demand and need for comprehensive rehabilitation and LTPAC services in the region. By sharing expertise and best practices, both organizations aspire to enhance access to patient-centered rehabilitative and LTPAC, improve patient outcomes and elevate the overall quality of life in the region.

Throughout the collaboration, world-renowned physicians, therapists, nurses and subject-matter experts from Spaulding Rehabilitation - a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and the official teaching hospital of the Harvard Medical School Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation - alongside other experts from across Mass General Brigham, will actively engage in clinical programming, workforce plan development, quality plan development, information technology and on-site commissioning support for Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital.

“We are pleased to announce the collaboration with Mumtada Medical Company in shaping the future of rehabilitative care and long-term post-acute care services for patients in need of these critical services in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration underscores both Mass General Brigham’s and Mumtada Medical Company’s commitment to advancing healthcare and science globally, reflecting our shared vision for enhancing the quality of life for all, worldwide” – Dr. Ross Zafonte, DO, President, Spaulding Rehabilitation.

"We stand at the brink of a transformative era in healthcare within Saudi Arabia and are excited to commence this collaboration with Mass General Brigham and Spaulding Rehabilitation. In this partnership, we will apply our understanding of the Saudi population, our ability to rapidly design, develop, build operate and scale large facilities and businesses. Moreover, with the international experience of our Group CEO Dr. Aiman Shalabi and his outstanding leadership team, we are poised to transform this sector in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the global expertise and leadership from Mass General Brigham and Spaulding Rehabilitation” - Fawaz Alhokair, Chairman Mumtada Medical Company.

Located in Massachusetts, United States, Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system comprising leading medical experts, academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, and other healthcare entities. Spaulding Rehabilitation, a member of Mass General Brigham, is a globally recognized leader in rehabilitation medicine and is consistently ranked among the top rehabilitation hospitals in the United States.

The Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital marks the beginning of a vision to create an integrated network of facilities throughout Saudi Arabia. Each facility provides holistic care with physical healing, empowering individuals and their families to navigate their recovery journey with resilience and wellness.

About Mumtada Medical Company

Mumtada Medical Company, headquartered in Riyadh, KSA, aims to transform the healthcare model for specialized rehabilitation and LTPAC in KSA. The model will shift away from a sterile hospital setting to a patient and family centric healthcare experience with an integrated continuum of care across inpatient, outpatient, home services and virtual care.

Established by Fawaz Alhokair, Mumtada Medical Company will leverage his national leadership and excellence in customer service, real estate and business acumen to re-define how modern healthcare is delivered to patients in KSA. Through collaborations and partnerships with global clinical and healthcare operators, Mumtada Medical Company will establish centers of excellence in an integrated network across Saudi Arabia.

Mumtada Rehabilitation Hospital in Riyadh will be the first by the group due to open by the end of 2024. The facility will include 200 inpatient beds, 27 outpatient clinics, 17 hemodialysis stations, diagnostic laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and multiple support units to serve the needs of patients across a wide range of medical conditions for Adults, Pediatrics, and Long-Term Ventilated Care with 24 hours ICU and HDU support.

Mumtada Medical Company is at advanced stages of announcing four additional facilities across KSA to rapidly expand the footprint to provide broader access and the highest quality of care to patients in all parts of the nation.

About Mass General Brigham and Spaulding Rehabilitation

Based in Boston, United States, Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system that connects a full continuum of care across a system of world-renowned academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. It is one of the United States’ leading biomedical research organizations with several Harvard Medical School teaching hospitals that includes Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Mass Eye and Ear, McLean Hospital and Spaulding Rehabilitation.

As a world-recognized leader in research, Mass General Brigham is home to one of the largest hospital system-based research enterprises in the U.S., with an annual research budget exceeding USD $2 billion and 3700 ongoing clinical trials. Since 1934, 18 Nobel Laureate winners have called Mass General Brigham institutions home. For more information, please visit www.massgeneralbrigham.org.

About Spaulding Rehabilitation

Spaulding Rehabilitation, a member of Mass General Brigham, is a world-renowned leader in rehabilitation medicine. For over a decade, it has been consistently ranked among the leading rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. As the official teaching hospital of the Harvard Medical School Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), Spaulding is recognized as one of the top residency programs for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in the United States.

With three inpatient hospitals, one skilled nursing facility and over 25 outpatient centers in Massachusetts, it is the only hospital in the United States selected to have all three Model Systems in Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, and Burn Injury.

A hub of scientific excellence and innovation, Spaulding drives groundbreaking research and advancements in rehabilitation. With a remarkable 40% growth in research funding over the past two years, it is becoming one of the fastest-growing centers of research in rehabilitative medicine. For more information, please visit www.spauldingrehab.org.

