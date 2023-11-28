Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today confirmed that unprecedented numbers of hedge funds continue to set up in the Centre, boosting Dubai’s reputation as the region’s top location for the industry.

Just in the last three months alone, many additional globally renowned hedge funds have been authorised by the DFSA, the independent regulator in DIFC, including Asia Research & Capital Management, Brevan Howard, Carrhae Capital, Cresen Capital, Lighthouse Partners, Merlyn Advisors, Noventa Capital Management and Qube Research & Technologies. Blue Owl Capital and Walleye Capital have also recently completed their registrations.

The migration of hedge funds to DIFC from other global and regional centres reinforces Dubai’s reputation as the region’s leading financial centre and business capital. It also reflects the emirate’s ability to attract top talent and provide access to large concentrations of public and private capital. Dubai possesses the highest concentration of wealth of any Middle Eastern city with over 68,400 individuals having more than USD 1mn of investable wealth, which is triple the number of any other city in the region. Furthermore, USD 4.7trn of capital is managed by Middle Eastern State-Owned investors and Dubai is regarded as a neutral territory for managing investments.

Rapid sector growth is attracting diverse business models, large, medium and smaller managers, technology platforms and is also helping to deepen local prime brokerage and trading capabilities.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC is delighted to welcome our new hedge fund clients to the Centre thereby continuing our remarkable growth as a rising global hub for hedge funds and certainly the region’s largest hedge fund market. Our new clients will manage and grow their business by attracting top global talent and by tapping into deep pools of public and private capital accessible in, and from Dubai.”

Earlier this year, DIFC confirmed it had attracted hedge funds including Hudson Bay Capital, King Street, Balyasny Asset Management and Verition Fund Management LLC. In 2022, DIFC saw a 54 per cent increase in total number of hedge funds setting up within the Centre. Approximately two thirds of DIFC-based hedge funds originate from the US and UK, including two of the world's ten largest hedge funds.

DIFC was also the first financial centre in the UAE to enter into an agreement with AIMA (Alternate Investment Management Association) the alternative investment industry’s pre-eminent voice globally, representing over 2,100 corporate members with over USD 2.5 trillion hedge fund and/or private credit assets.

-Ends-

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 bn and an estimated GDP of USD8 trn.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 39,000

professionals working across over 4,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA’A BCW

DIFC@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae