Dubai, UAE: MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has announced the opening of its new office in Abu Dhabi, expanding its network to 26 locations. The move strengthens the Group’s trajectory in the Middle East and aligns with the UAE’s vision to be recognised as a world-class financial powerhouse.

This new hub represents a key step in MultiBank Group’s regional strategy, strengthening its position in a highly competitive marketplace. Importantly, it will also host services offered through MEX Global, the Group’s subsidiary regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). By extending MEX Global’s expertise to the capital, the Group ensures clients benefit from the same high standards of integrity and innovation that underpin its operations worldwide.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: “The inauguration of our Abu Dhabi office is a testament to our international growth and to the strength of the UAE’s economic landscape. This step brings us closer to our partners, enabling us to deliver innovative solutions backed by transparency and trust. We are honoured to support the capital’s rise as a leading centre of excellence in finance.”

With a product portfolio of more than 20,000 instruments across forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and digital assets, MultiBank Group offers its customers diverse opportunities. Supported by advanced platforms, deep liquidity, and robust regulation, the Group guarantees a secure, transparent, and seamless trading environment.

Established in 2005, the company now serves over 2 million clients across 100 countries, handling daily trading volumes exceeding $35 billion. With offices in major economic centers worldwide, the Group has earned over 80 industry awards, cementing its reputation as a trusted leader in international markets.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a daily trading volume that exceeds $35 billion. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17+ of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The group’s award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group’s website.