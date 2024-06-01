Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, celebrated its achievements in 16 awards at this year’s World Travel Catering & Onboard Services Expo in Hamburg, a record number of awards for Etihad in one week. The awards celebrate Etihad’s excellence in inflight product design, amenities and hospitality.

Renowned as a trailblazer in the aviation industry, Etihad has been recognised with multiple awards for its new amenity kits in partnership with Giorgio Armani and ESPA, new Loungewear in partnership with Giorgio Armani, iconic Economy amenity tote bag, as well as the tableware and meal service across both the Business class and Economy cabins.

John Wright, Chief Operations and Guest Officer at Etihad, said: “We are committed to giving flight to ambition, and these awards both recognise and celebrate our teams’ dedication to providing an extraordinary travel experience for our guests.

“On behalf of the Etihad family, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to our partners including Giorgio Armani and ESPA, as well as our suppliers, who have collaborated with us to create these remarkable products and experiences. I would also like to thank the travel and tourism industry for this recognition.”

Pax International Awards

In the PAX International Awards, celebrating the world’s best in terms of passenger experience, Etihad was awarded the Best First Class Amenity once again, as well as the Best Economy Class Amenity kit in the Middle East for its complimentary tote bag complete with hand cream and handy amenities.

The judges also recognised Etihad’s culinary efforts and overall enhancement of its dining proposition with the award for Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier for the Middle East.

Etihad’s new First and Business class lounges at Zayed International Airport were also winners in the lounge category. The Lounges span three floors and offer an abundance of dining options, including live cooking stations and the stunning roof level ‘Constellation Bar’. Plenty of spaces to relax, refresh in the Spa Shower rooms or keep entertained in the Games room or Family room.

Onboard Hospitality Awards

In the Onboard Hospitality Awards, Etihad won Trendsetter of the Year for its closed-loop recycling sustainable tableware in Economy class – a concept which is gaining traction in the industry.

The airline also won best First Class Amenity Kit for its new Giorgio Armani folio bag which comes with ESPA skincare and wellness products and Giorgio Armani loungewear; as well as Best Wearable Textile for its Giorgio Armani Loungewear.

Etihad was also highly commended for its Business class and Economy class amenity kits as well as its tableware in partnership with Armani Casa in Business class.

TravelPlus Awards

Etihad achieved a Five Star Rating for its passenger amenities in the TravelPlus Awards. And was the Gold winner in the Middle East for its Business class tableware and new range of Business class Amenity Kits with Giorgio Armani and ESPA.

Etihad also celebrated its 20th anniversary with a limited-edition amenity kit featuring a design inspired by its original livery, which was also awarded Gold. Highly commended recognition went to Etihad for its First Class Unisex Amenity kits and Business Class loungewear.

