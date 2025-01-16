A strategic move that further supports Mubadala’s efforts to advance the UAE's life sciences sector

Following the acquisition of four GlobalOne Healthcare Holding assets, this transaction represents the fifth strategic acquisition by KELIX bio since being acquired by Mubadala in March 2024

Abu Dhabi: KELIX bio, wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company “Mubadala”, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, has completed the acquisition of DiabTec LLC, a subsidiary of Julphar. This acquisition strengthens Mubadala's portfolio of biologicals, establishes its role in biomanufacturing across the MENA region, and supports its efforts to advance the UAE's life sciences sector through local manufacturing.

DiabTec's facility includes 20,000-liter drug substance reactors and a separate cartridge fill-finish facility for drug products. The state-of-the-art facility is built to EU/US FDA standards and is currently the only one in the GCC of this kind.

This strategic acquisition aligns with Mubadala's commitment to responsible investing, which focuses on addressing critical global challenges including the growing prevalence of diabetes, and demand for microbial based products such as insulin analogues and GLP-1 to treat such conditions locally and abroad.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, said: “The acquisition of DiabTec by KELIX bio is a significant milestone for Mubadala, further strengthening our nation's position in the global life sciences ecosystem. This strategic investment reflects our commitment to responsible investing, addressing critical global healthcare challenges like the growing need for insulin analogues. Moreover, it strengthens Mubadala's portfolio of biologicals, establishes our role in biomanufacturing across the MENA region, and advances the UAE's life sciences sector through local manufacturing.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, said: " Mubadala recognizes the critical importance of ensuring reliable access to therapeutic solutions like insulin analogues, particularly in light of growing global demand and supply challenges. The acquisition of DiabTec is a direct response to this need. This move not only strengthens Mubadala’s and the UAE's life sciences sector but also underscores our commitment to improving global health outcomes by contributing to a more secure and sustainable insulin analogue supply chain.”

Sheikh Saqer Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board, Julphar, said: “The sale of this facility is a further step in Julphar’s strategy to divest non-core assets. Julphar supports Mubadala’s initiative to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector in the United Arab Emirates and to build broader API manufacturing capabilities in the country.”

Hocine Sidi Said, CEO of KELIX bio further commented: "The acquisition of DiabTec highlights Mubadala’s commitment to our expansion and to back the growth of the UAE life sciences sector. With the rising number of diabetes patients globally, access to insulin analogues remains a challenge in many regions. To address this challenge, KELIX bio aims to improve access to critical treatments, ensuring that those in need can receive the care they require."

The move further consolidates Mubadala’s footprint in the life science ecosystem, advances the UAE’s life sciences sector, and positions the nation as a global leader in the industry whilst supporting its economic diversification. It also complements KELIX bio’s recent acquisition of four GlobalOne Healthcare Holding assets.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $302 billion (AED 1,111 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About KELIX bio

KELIX bio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing complex generics and biosimilars globally. Founded in November 2020, KELIX bio has rapidly expanded its global footprint.

Since its integration into Mubadala, KELIX bio has become a significant player in the life sciences sector, strategically acquiring leading pharmaceutical assets including Bioventure, Bioventure Healthcare, Gulf Inject, and Wellpharma, further strengthening its position in biologics.

These acquisitions, coupled with its legacy manufacturing facilities in India, Egypt, Malta, and Morocco, demonstrate KELIX bio's commitment to expanding access to essential medicines. KELIX bio's products are exported to over 40 countries, impacting the lives of patients across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, Europe and Latin America.

For more information about KELIX bio, please visit: www.KELIXbio.com