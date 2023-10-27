Leading sports medicine and orthopedic specialists will be available to educate the community on the importance of an active lifestyle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mubadala Health Dubai, a M42 company, has partnered with Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) as Association Partner to encourage communities within Dubai to invest in their health through routine physical activity. Mubadala Health Dubai and its team of leading Sports Medicine and Orthopedic experts have curated a series of exciting activations at the three-floor Mubadala Health Dubai Gym, located at DFC’s renowned DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village and powered by Technogym, to help kick-start healthier habits.

Launched in 2017, DFC was created by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to catalyze people into prioritizing their health by undertaking 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days. For an entire month, DFC transforms Dubai into a city-wide gym featuring an action packed 30-day calendar of free and inclusive villages, events, and activities to support people in their 30X30 goals, delivered in conjunction with organizations across the UAE.

Mubadala Health Dubai has quickly become a go-to destination for patients needing advanced, precision-based comprehensive healthcare solutions for adults, pediatrics, and senior citizens in the emirate. Aligned with DFC’s goal to support individuals for a fitter and healthier future, Mubadala Health Dubai uses M42’s wider network of technology enabled services that present patients with innovative solutions for their medical needs. Staffed by a multidisciplinary team of specialists including orthopedics, sports medicine, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, nutrition, weight management, family medicine and more, Mubadala Health Dubai helps patients lead an active lifestyle in a safe and effective manner.

Dr. Hasan Elias Baydoun, Associate Medical Director for Surgical Services, and Head of Orthopedics at Mubadala Health Dubai said: “As Mubadala Health Dubai, we are highly motivated to partake in Dubai Fitness Challenge. While we have always encouraged our community to remain active and vigilant about their health, DFC provides us the opportunity to amplify these messages and encourages individuals to take charge of their fitness. At our facility, we support patients at a wide range of fitness and athletic levels – ranging from those training for Olympic-level events to those leading largely sedentary lifestyles – and provide adequate services that address their needs.

“Through this collaboration, we hope to drive home the importance of leading an active lifestyle as a countermeasure to prevalent lifestyle diseases. We are keen to be on-ground, engaging with the wider community and supporting them with the knowledge needed to optimize performance and physical health,” continued Dr. Baydoun.

Mubadala Health Dubai takes a proactive approach to health and is also focused on tackling lifestyle related choices that can lead to future health challenges. It has also leveraged robotics and the latest medical technologies to complete a series of successful breakthrough surgeries.

As an invested community partner, Mubadala Health Dubai continues to remain committed to serving communities in Jumeirah and beyond. The clinic and day surgery center currently counts partnerships with various community groups and is focused on education and literacy around common health conditions, specifically sports-related conditions that might otherwise be neglected.

Mubadala Health Dubai is part of M42’s extensive network of world-class healthcare organizations that are focused on providing care to adults, pediatrics, senior citizens, and patients who are also people of determination, providing medical support for all ages and abilities. With western-trained experts with international experience, the clinic and day surgery center is well positioned to provide patients with tailored care that addresses specific needs like injuries, fractures, and dislocations.

Further information around Mubadala Health Dubai’s activations will be announced in due course. For more information, visit: https://mubadalahealthdubai.com/dfc/

About Mubadala Health Dubai

Mubadala Health Dubai is a specialty clinic and day surgery center. Established in 2022, it is the first of Mubadala Health’s strategic expansions outside of Abu Dhabi. It provides comprehensive diagnostic services at international standards for adults and children, and a continuum of care for communities in Dubai and the broader region.

Located in Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Mubadala Health Dubai brings a multidisciplinary model of care delivered through a western-board certified medical team from more than 30 clinical specialties across Mubadala Health’s network of world-class healthcare assets, including Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The 125,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility includes medical specialty clinics, pediatric specialty clinics, day surgery center, 96 consultation rooms, four operating rooms, and two endoscopy suites, as well as an in-house laboratory, in-house pharmacy, radiology department, dedicated rehabilitation gyms and dedicated procedure rooms. It also offers a one-of-a-kind post-operative lounge where patients receive comprehensive education from the multidisciplinary team after surgery to optimize their discharge.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.