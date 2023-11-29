Patient experiences minimal post-operative pain and a quick recovery



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a milestone development in the field of urology, Mubadala Health Dubai, an M42 company, has harnessed the power of cutting-edge robotic microscope-assisted technology to transform the way varicocele surgery is performed. This innovation promises enhanced precision, reduced risk, and a faster recovery for patients. It was performed just ahead of Movember Men’s Health Awareness Month, being celebrated this month.

Varicocele, a condition characterized by the enlargement of veins within the male reproductive organs, affects around 15 to 20 per cent of the population globally. It can lead to symptoms such as pain and fertility problems. Patients with varicocele often require surgical intervention to alleviate their discomfort and improve their reproductive health.

Dr. Rozh Jalil, Consultant Urologist Surgeon and Andrologist at Mubadala Health Dubai, led the surgical team in utilizing cutting-edge technology to perform this innovative procedure. The patient had been battling persistent testicular pain, hindering his daily life and activities. Dr. Jalil said: “He had been having increasing pain for some time. It was giving him symptoms and stopping him from doing some exercise and activities as the pain was on and off.”

Upon examination, it was discovered that he had varicocele and also a hernia. Both procedures were performed simultaneously, with a pioneering procedure incorporating a state-of-the-art robotic microscope, which offers unprecedented benefits.

Dr. Jalil and the surgical team worked closely with the device manufacturer to configure the microscope for this procedure. The robotic microscope allowed for enhanced visualization and precision and reduced the risk of damage to surrounding structures during surgery.

Dr. Jalil said: “With the introduction of the microscope, it allows us to minimize trauma to surrounding structures. For instance, injuries to lymphatics or nerves, which are not visible to the naked eye, can result in postoperative numbness and fluid accumulation. This microscope aids in preventing such damage and subsequent complications following the procedure.”

Patients undergoing this procedure experience a smoother recovery compared to traditional methods. The use of the robotic microscope improved surgical outcomes, reduced operative time, and enhanced patient comfort. In the case of this patient, who underwent both varicocele repair and hernia surgery, he experienced minimal post-operative pain and a quick recovery.

Dr. Jalil emphasized that the robotic microscope positively impacted both patient care and the surgeon’s well-being during the procedure.

He said: "In terms of the procedure, it offered a smoother experience compared to using a traditional microscope. The improved vision and magnification were noticeable, eliminating the need to constantly peer through a microscope and strain my neck. This provided me with the freedom to move my head around comfortably. Furthermore, the operation itself was notably faster, and the overall structure was greatly enhanced. For instance, we had to be extremely cautious not to damage a critical artery during the procedure, as any injury to it could result in catastrophic consequences. Our guiding principle has always been to perform the operation as swiftly as possible for the benefit of the patient, minimizing anesthetic time and ensuring a quicker exit from the operating room.”

Dr. Jalil believes that the robotic microscope may have applications beyond varicocele surgery. He is currently exploring its potential use in surgical sperm retrieval for fertility treatments and vasectomy reversals, which require high-powered magnification.

The successful implementation of this technology was made possible through collaboration between Dr. Jalil, Mubadala Health Dubai and the device manufacturer. The company provided the necessary training and support, allowing for a seamless integration of the robotic microscope into the surgical setting.

Mubadala Health Dubai takes a proactive approach to health and is also focused on tackling lifestyle- related choices that can lead to future health challenges. It has leveraged robotics and the latest medical technologies to complete a series of successful breakthrough surgeries.



Movember is a month-long campaign that encourages men to grow mustaches (or “Mo’s”) and engage in activities to raise awareness about men’s health. It aims to challenge the stigma around men’s health issues, spark conversations, and promote early detection and intervention. This month-long event focuses on promoting physical and mental well-being among men, addressing issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health challenges and suicide prevention. Movember provides a platform for men to discuss their health openly, seek support and take proactive steps towards a healthier and happier life.



