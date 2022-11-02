Facility looks to address the underserved market of long-term care in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The collaboration introduces a new model of care that will support the Kingdom of Bahrain in providing a full continuum of high-quality healthcare to its patients

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Health, the integrated health network of Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (“Mumtalakat”), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, are exploring a potential joint venture to set up a long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation facility in Bahrain that will be operated by Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health Partner.

The proposed facility will bring Mubadala Health’s renowned expertise in the field of post-acute health services to the Kingdom of Bahrain to provide the highest quality of treatment to the currently underserved patients requiring long-term care. Patients with complex medical needs will now be able to receive long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The offering of these services within a specialized facility will also alleviate the pressure on the healthcare system by freeing up bed capacity in acute hospitals across the Kingdom.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Khalid Al Rumaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said: "Our strategic collaboration with Mubadala Health is promising as we share the same level of commitment to building long-term, sustainable partnerships that are aligned with the investment principles and values of our respective organisations.

“We are committed to investing in Bahrain and supporting the economic growth in the Kingdom by focusing on key economic sectors including healthcare. Our collaboration with Mubadala Health allows us to explore developing a key healthcare facility that will address a gap and add value to the current Bahrain healthcare ecosystem,” he added.

Hasan Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Health commented: “The collaboration will bring Mubadala Health closer in achieving its vision of transforming the regional healthcare landscape. Providing high-quality care to our patients is at the core of everything we do. It is, therefore, a privilege to have the opportunity to share and provide our expertise and knowledge to patients in the wider region, and who are currently underserved in this field.”

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Mumtalakat:

Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

